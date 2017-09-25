Tinubu, Obasa mourn Chief Imam’s death

All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has mourned the death of Chief Imam of Lagos State, Sheikh Garuba Akinola Ibrahim (Gana V), saying that he was deeply saddened by the cleric’s death.

The former Lagos Governor said Sheikh Ibrahim would be sorely missed as he always put his deep knowledge and understanding of Islam at the disposal of many in Lagos.

Tinubu in a statement issued last night in through his Media Office, said: “I’m deeply saddened by the death of the Chief Imam of Lagos. But as Muslims, we must take every occurrence as the will of Allah.

“As the leading Islamic scholar in Lagos, Sheikh Ibrahim will be sorely missed not only by Muslim faithful but by the people of Lagos and South-west.

“Sheikh Ibrahim always put his deep knowledge and understanding of Islam at the disposal of many. Through his sermon and ‘Khutbat’, he drew attention to the various societal ills and suggested corrective steps.

“As Lagos State governor, I presented him with the staff of office as the 9th Chief Imam of Lagos on July 30, 2000 following the demise of his predecessor, the late Alhaji Liadi Alade Ibrahim (OBE). I will miss him personally. He brought calming words during our period of turmoil.

“I mourn with members of his immediate family. I mourn with Muslim Ummah in Lagos, across the country and the world. May Almighty Allah grant him Al Jannah Firdaus.”

Also, the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa has described the late Chief Imam of Lagos, Alhaji Ibrahim Akinola as a honest cleric who stood for nothing but the truth in his entire life. Rt. Hon. Obasa, in a message by his Chief Press Secretary, Musbau Rasak, mourning the passage of the late Chief Imam, stated that the state in particular and Nigeria as a whole will miss his honesty and commitment to national development. “He was an unbiased man of God who stood for the truth all his entire life and the nation in general and Lagos State, in particular, will surely miss him,” the Lagos Assembly Speaker said. According to him, though the late Islamic cleric died at 79, his words of advice, prayers and wisdom are still needed as contribution to the development of the country. “But we can’t question Almighty Allah who has deemed it for to call our father back to Him,” he said. Rt. Hon. Obasa however, stated that despite the fact that the state, the country and the entire Muslim Ummah is sad that the cleric is no more, “we’re take solace in the fact that the late Chief Imam lived a life of service to Allah and humanity and I pray that he finds peace with his Creator and that Almighty Allah forgive him all his sins”.

