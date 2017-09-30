Rev Chidi Onyesonwu

“A voice of one calling in the wilderness, ‘Prepare the way for the Lord, Make straight paths for him. Every valley shall be filled in, every mountain and hill made low. The crooked roads shall become straight, the rough ways smooth.

And all people will see God’s salvation.'” Matthew 3:1-12.Hell is worse than the torments of this World. What if Jesus Christ delays His Second coming, can you live above 120 years? Do you really know when death will come knocking? Where will you spend your eternity? (Eternity is more than one billion years, ‘forever and ever’. If you die without Jesus, who will save you?

Who do you know over there? Why should you sell your precious soul and destiny to hell because of earthly things? What will you gain if you acquire all and miss Heaven? Accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior now. Tomorrow may be too late. Just like the days of Noah… Mathew 24:37, Luke 17;26. Jesus Christ is the Saving-Ark: the only way to Heaven. John 14v6. Pastor Chidi Onyesonwu (08164344458 or 08177778123) is the Gatekeeper, Saving Ark Christian Ministry Arab Road Kubwa Abuja. Website: www.savingark. org

