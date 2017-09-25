Transporters, agents groan as N2.7bn slips into private hands

Security agents are hiding under the guise of Truck Call Up System (TCUS) and Terminal Delivery Order (TDO) to extort money from container trucks operating at the Lagos and Tincan Island port, New Telegraph has learnt.

Investigation by this newspaper revealed that about 1,500 truckers were paying N5,000 on 20-feet container and N10,000 on 40-feet container daily before assessing the seaport terminals in Lagos.

It was gathered that it was after the truck drivers paid the illegal fees that the security operatives will allow their trucks to drive against traffic to the ports.

Confirming the extortion, Vice Chairman, Dry Cargo, Nigerian Association Of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), Alhaji Abdullahi Inuwa, explained that some security operatives at the ports had turned the truckers “to their automated teller machine (ATM).”

The vice chairman also explained that the Federal Roads Committee on Surveillance and Action Against Road Abuse (FERCSARA) and other tasks force set up by government were also issuing fine tickets of between N90,000 and N100,000 to truckers, stressing that nobody could tell, which account the monies were going to.

He noted that with over 1,500 trucks coming to the port daily, both the drivers and truck owners were losing N7.5 million daily to private hands.

The vice chairman said: “Since the ports open 24-hour daily, if you multiply the N7.5 million by 365 days, the amount would be running to N2.7 billion in a year. This is apart from extortion by shipping lines.”

Abdullahi said that shipping lines also made truckers to pay demurrage of between N6,400 for 20 feet container and 12,800 for 40 feet container respectively per day after the expiration of the grace period.

“At times, at the main entrance to the ports, some overzealous security agents constantly remove truck numbered plates, steering chain, deflating tyres, breaking of side mirror, headlights and harassment.”

He added that terminal operators do not have control over the trucks that were entering the port to offload containers.

Meanwhile, plans by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to compel shipping lines to move empty containers to their choice terminals and holding bays have not yielded results as over 5,000 trucks are still loitering with empty containers on the port roads in Lagos.

The authority had on 9th August, 2017, issued a threat letter to impound any truck laden with container without schedule of shipment at port.

The letter, which was sighted by this newspaper, was signed by NPA’s General Manager, Western Ports, Arc. R.A. Gbadamosi, on behalf of the Managing Director, Hadiza Usman.

However, investigation revealed that over a month after the threat, no holding bay or terminal has been provided by the liners, rather, investigations revealed that containers are being dropped indiscriminately on a piece of land opposite Tincan Island Port.

It was gathered that the shipping lines saw the move by the authority to compel them to provide a terminals for empty containers as unprofitable venture as they would be forced to buy or rent lands and cargo handling equipment.

Findings also revealed that over 5,000 trucks were in Apapa daily, when only 1,500 trucks are needed to move cargoes out of the ports.

Like this: Like Loading...