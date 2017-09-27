Treasuries fall as dollar extend gains

The dollar extended gains and treasuries added to losses after Janet Yellen warned that the Federal Reserve should be wary of tightening policy too gradually. US stocks gave back earlier gains but remained in positive territory.

Bloomberg’s dollar index jumped the most since last January, while 10-year treasury yields reached 2.24 per cent as the Fed chair said raising interest rates gradually is the most appropriate policy stance now at a time of higher uncertainty about inflation.

The S&P 500 Index churned near 2,500, while small caps rose to a record. Emerging-market equities tumbled as the greenback rallied. The euro fell to a five-week low following the steepest drop of the year on Monday after UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s comments on Brexit negotiations, while the dollar hit its highest level since August.

The yen pared some of the previous day’s gains, which followed North Korea’s declaration it could shoot down US warplanes. WTI crude declined, though was still close to a five-month high after Turkey threatened to shut down Kurdish crude shipments. Markets seem to have been oscillating between risk-on and risk-off stances since early August as tensions simmer on the Korean Peninsula. Now an assortment of geopolitical risks appear set to further cloud the outlook, not least the worry that gains for far-right parties in Germany’s vote signal a new populist bent in Europe.

“As we saw with the German elections, the populist undercurrent is still there in Europe,” Charles Diebel, head of rates at Aviva Investors on London, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV’s Mark Barton. “That could be more fundamental to the progress for Europe.”

