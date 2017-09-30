TREM academy vows to produce future stars

The Director of TREM Football Academy Elizabeth Ikem has said that the annual Free Soccer Clinic held in Lagos would help hundreds of youngsters in realising their dreams of becoming professional footballers. Nkem told journalists at the final of the 2017 edition that the vision of the founder of TREM Bishop Mike Okonkwo was to empower the youth through football.

She said that over 600 kids took part in this year’s edition of the programme and were taken through the rudiments of the game by qualified coaches and ex-internationals. “We are doing this to empower our youths and we are delighted about the huge impact this has had on the participants.

We have about 600 kids that took part in this year’s edition “It is our own way of engaging the young, miserable ones and taking them off the streets, taking them away from vices and engaging their minds, irrespective of tribe and religion,” she said. Meanwhile, the coordinator of the clinic, Reverend Dennis Kemkwo, said the programme would be expanded to accommodate other states in Nigeria beginning from 2018.

“Next year would be the fifth anniversary of this clinic, and our mindset is that by next year, it is going to be bigger than this. We plan to go state by state by the Grace of God and that is what we are working on”, he said. This year’s edition was held between August 23 and 25 at the National Institute for Sports, National Stadium, Lagos.

Like this: Like Loading...