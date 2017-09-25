Troops uncover,’detonate’ IED near Borno IDP camp – Army   

The Nigerian Army yesterday, said its troops uncovered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted near the Rann Internally Displaced Persons Camp in Borno State.

A statement by the Director, Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen. Sani Usman, said the IED, which was discovered some 300 metres away from the camp on Sunday , was safely “detonated by the Explosives Ordinance Devices (EOD) team.

“Troops of 3 Battalion, 22 Brigade Nigerian Army on Operation Lafiya Dole averted a disaster on Sunday 24th September 2017 when on routine patrol they discovered and safely detonated an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted near the Internally Displaced Persons’ camp in Rann, Kala Balge Local Government Area of Borno State by suspected Boko Haram terrorists long ago.

“The IED which was carefully concealed and planted about 300 metres to the camp, was discovered and safely detonated by the Explosive Ordinance Device (EOD) team of the unit”, Usman said.

In a related development, the DAPR disclosed the arrest of 2 illegal arms dealers in Zamfara State.

He said: “On Sunday 24th September 2017 at about 2.00pm , troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army in conjunction with elements of Department of State Services trailed and arrested 2 illegal arms dealers; Abdulkarim Jibrin and Suleiman along Funtua-Gusau road in Zamfara State.

“They were caught driving a Golf Volkswagen car with registration number AWE-534-AA (Nasarawa) containing 1,479 rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition.

“Preliminary investigation shows that on their way to deliver the ammunition to armed bandits. The suspects are in Department of State Services custody.”

