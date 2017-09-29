Tuberculosis: FG targets 14,000 cases in Ogun

No fewer than 14,177 residents in Ogun State with suspected tuberculosis infection would now have access to treatment under a new intervention programme by the Federal Ministry of Health. Commissioner for Health, Dr Babatunde Ipaye, disclosed this in Abeokuta at a news conference heralding the Wellness on Wheels (WOW) project.

The project will be launched on today with the commissioning of a mobile TB diagnostic and treatment truck by the Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole. Ipaye expressed optimism that the project would contribute immensely towards detecting missing TB cases as well as overcoming the barriers to accessing TB care services in the state. According to him, there are approximately 16,728 tuberculosis cases but only 15 per cent cases are detected in the state leaving 85 per cent undetected.

The commissioner lamented that there had been a huge gap in detection rate of the disease despite the availability of 215 tuberculosis treatment clinics and 54 testing centres in the state. He said: “It is estimated that there are approximately 600,000 TB cases annually, with only 100,434 detected in Nigeria at the end of 2016.

“In line with the national estimates and a projected population of 5.2million inhabitants in Ogun State, there are approximately 16,728 TB cases. In 2016, a total of 2,551 (or 15 percent detection rate) TB cases were notified.

“This reveals a huge gap in TB case detection and an urgent need to respond to the growing burden it poses on the people of Ogun State.

“The WOW project is a welcome innovative approach through support of the KNCV Challenge TB Project, funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

