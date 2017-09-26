Two honorary citizens of Abuja

Nigeria’s capital city, Abuja, recently played host to two African leaders during which the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mallam Mohammed Bello, offered them golden keys to have unfettered access to the city. CALEB ONWE reports

Abuja, the capital city of Africa’s most populous nation, has not seized to exude a powerful aura. But it has also become a melting pot for Africans and all people of African descent across the world.

Apart from being the business destination of choice in the region, it is also a centre for African politics and diplomacy.

In the last couple of weeks, two African Heads of State, in the persons of their Excellencies, Nana Akufo-Addo, the President of Ghana and Yoweri Museveni, the President, were in Abuja.

Apparently, they came for different reasons but were accorded the same hospitality and honour befitting their status. At the end of their tours, these uncommon visitors were given golden keys to access the city. The golden keys were handed over to these visiting President’s at two separate brief ceremonies staged at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The President of Ghana was in the country to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari, who had been indisposed and was abroad on medical leave. It was a visit borne out of the spirit of African brotherhood.

A few days later, the President of Uganda came calling and was also received warmly by the host country. Inside Abuja gathered that the President of Uganda, His Excellency Yoweri Museveni, was in Nigeria on the invitation of the National Defence College of Nigeria, Abuja, where he was to be a Guest Lecturer at the inauguration of Course 26 training programme of the college.

Chief Press Secretary to the FCT Minister, Mazi Cosmos Uzodinma, told Inside Abuja that upon arrival, the Uganda leader, was given the key to the City of Abuja, a gesture that confers on him the Honorary Citizenship of Abuja.

In a brief ceremony at the Airport, the FCT Minister declared, that he was presenting the key on behalf of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari and the residents of the Federal Capital Territory to welcome Museveni to Nigeria.

President Museveni later delivered a lecture titled, “Sub-Regional Cooperation and Stability of Member States: Economic Community of East African States in Perspectives,” in which he x-rayed the challenges confronting efforts being made to build and sustain regional economic cooperation institutions from the perspective of the East African experience.

Museveni also inspected a guard of honour mounted by officers and men of the Brigade of Guards of the Nigerian Army and was later treated to an array of cultural displays by the Abuja Cultural Troupe.

Symbolic gift

This symbolic gift of golden keys is an age-long tradition in international politics and diplomacy. The significance of handing the ‘August’ visitors in the month of September, a golden key each by the ‘ Mayor of Abuja’, cannot be over emphasised as it goes a long way to cementing bilateral relations between the two countries.

Inside Abuja‘s investigation revealed that the symbolic golden key is a mark of honour usually bestowed on a visiting foreign national of high repute and profile.

It was also learnt that it represents the Honorary citizenship – a status bestowed by a country on a foreign individual when it considers such individual admirable or worthy of the distinction”

The 1999 Constitution of Nigeria, as amended, allows for the conferment of honorary citizenship on qualified foreign nationals.

It was also gathered that the caveat to the conferment of such honour, is that the beneficiary must be of good character.

Inside Abuja also gathered that apart from the Ghanian and Ugandan Presidents, who have been privileged to be conferred with the prestigious honorary citizenship of Abuja, other notable world leaders such as the Presidents of Cameroon, Mr. Paul Biya, Benin Republic, Patrice Talon and Lebanon, Michel Sleiman, had enjoyed the same honour at different times.

