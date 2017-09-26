Two power cable thieves jailed in Abuja, Lagos

Two men alleged to have stolen electricity cables worth millions of naira have been sentenced to prison.

In two separate judgments delivered in Abuja and Lagos, the two men bagged a cumulative two-years-and-six-month terms..

A Karmo Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, one of the courts, sentenced one Abdullahi Inuwa to two years’ imprisonment for vandalising a transformer and stealing its power supply cables.

The judge, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq, however, gave Inuwa an option of N25,000 fine.

Sadiq advised him to desist from crime, and hoped that the sentence would serve as a deterrent to others.

“It is even dangerous to go close to a transformer,’’ he warned.

Inuwa, who resides at Jabi Garage, Abuja, was convicted on a three-count charge of conspiracy, trespass and theft, after he pleaded guilty.

He had prayed the court to tamper justice with mercy, claiming that he acted in ignorance.

The prosecutor, Mrs Florence Avhioboh, told the court that Inuwa scaled a fence after stealing the cables but was arrested at the Panda Supermarket, Jabi, where he jumped into.

She submitted that Mr Chukwu Ugbo in the supermarket reported the case at the Utako Police Station, Abuja, on Sept. 19..

According to the prosecutor, the cables were valued at millions of naira.

The prosecutor said that the offence was punishable under Sections 79, 343 and 288 of the Penal Code.

In the same vein, a Yaba Magistrate Court in Lagos has sentenced a 32-year-old man, Ismaila Mabodu, to six months imprisonment for theft of 10 metres of armoured copper cable at a substation around Nigerian Railway premises Yaba, under the operational coverage of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC).

The police prosecutor in charge of the case, Mr. Amoke Akinyele, told the court that the man was arrested by some policemen from Nigerian Railway Corporation, while attempting to cart away the cable after severing it from a distribution substation.

According to a statement by EEDC’s General Manager in charge of Corporate Communications, Mr. Godwin Idemudia, the accused was subsequently arraigned on a two-count charge of wilful damage and theft of earth cable.

He pleaded guilty making the presiding Magistrate, Mr. S. O. Aka Bashorun, adjourn the case for facts and sentencing.

It was gathered that when the case came up recently, the accused repeated his guilty plea after the prosecutor had tendered the 10 meters of earth cable recovered from him as well as statements made by prosecution witnesses as exhibits.

Delivering judgement on the case, the magistrate said the offence contravened sections 285 and 350 of the criminal law of Lagos State and the accused was, on this grounds, sentenced him to six-month imprisonment on each of the two counts.

While the sentences would run concurrently, the judgement was however, without any option of fine.

Commenting on the judgement, Idemudia said the judgement would serve as a deterrent to those engaging in vandalism and theft of electricity cable and other facilities of the company,” he said.

