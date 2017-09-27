Two weeks after invasion, Kanu, father, mother still missing – IPOB

Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has called on the United Nations mission to Nigeria and other global authorities to prevail on the Nigerian government under President Muhammadu Buhari to produce their leader, Nnamdi Kanu whose whereabout has remained unknown following the invasion of his home a fortnight ago by Nigerian security forces.

The group also maintains that Kanu’s mother and father are still missing after the attack on their home which left no fewer than 28 persons dead.

A statement signed by Emma Powerful, the spokesman of the group reads in part, “Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who incidentally holds British citizenship has been missing since a detachment of exclusively Northern officers stormed his residence on Thursday 14, September 2017. Ever since this brutal assault that left 28 dead inside his compound including two of his cousins, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu along with his parents His Royal Majesty Eze Israel Kanu and Ugoeze Sally Nmeme Kanu has not been seen. The video footage of the assault and the extent of destruction wreaked on his family home is in the public domain. Video clips and photographs of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s bedroom riddled with bullet holes from the guns of the Nigerian soldiers that stormed the palace are evident till today.”

Regretting that the invading soldiers plundered the home of Kanu vandalizing, looting and stealing everything they could lay their hands on, IPOB said that from inception of the Python Dance II against the unarmed Biafran populations, many young men have been killed by the soldiers with many more unlawfully detained and hundreds missing.

The statement further read: “What the world is witnessing is a well orchestrated and premeditated mass slaughter of unarmed civilians with the consent of South East governors. That Umahi, Ikpeazu, Okorocha, Obiano and Ugwuanyi acquired the cover of Python Dance II to unleash state terrorism against unarmed people is an indictment on the predatory brand of politics Biafrans are forced to endure.

“The deceptive lying Lai Mohammed can twist the facts all he likes but the fact remains that somebody somewhere ordered the unprovoked military invasion of Kanu’s house where hundreds of rounds of bullets were discharged and 28 people killed. These are facts that no amount of carefully choreographed performances and pronouncements by Buratai, Lai Mohammed and the South East governors, can easily bury.”

IPOB explained that before the invasion of his house, Kanu was seen chatting with people; but after the military attack on his bedroom, he has not been seen till date.

“It is the duty of sensible and civilised nations to ask Buhari, Buratai and the killer governors of the South East what they did with our leader because we will not stop until justice is done. The world has a moral duty and obligation to put an end to evil dictatorial regimes such as we are all witnessing in Nigeria today”, Emma Powerful wrote.

Like this: Like Loading...