UBA wins big at Interswitch awards

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has once again added to its growing list of laurels by emerging best institution in two categories at the prestigious Interswitch Awards and Gala. UBA beat other nominees in its category, taking away the prize for the Fastest Growing Bank Partner given to the bank with the most impressive performance in Verve card issuance and the Payment Innovation Driver for Trade Finance. Both awards further lend credence to the banks dominance in the digital banking space.

The award, which is a recognition of innovative products and services introduced by the bank in recent times, targeted towards meeting customer needs, comes on the heels of recent awards hauled by UBA, including Finnacle Client Innovation Awards, and Best Bank Awards won by its five subsidiaries across Africa by The Bankers Magazine. Receiving the award, the Group Head, Consumer and Digital Banking, United Bank for Africa, Dr. Yinka Adedeji, appreciated the organizer’s for the recognition noting that UBA’s dedication to hard work and particular emphasis on quality to customer needs are been acknowledged. According to him, the award affirms the Bank’s strong management and un-matched commitment to service excellence.

“This only goes to show that our resolve in continuing to deploy innovative solutions that puts customer first by using cutting edge technology for consumer satisfaction and excellent banking experience is important to us.” This recognition will further spur us to do more in meeting the needs of our customers with unequalled service hard to find elsewhere”. said Adedeji.

