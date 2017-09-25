Udeze joins Brila FM’s BSB crew

Brila FM, Africa’s first and Nigeria’s only existing Sports radio station, on Sunday announced that former Nigeria international, Ifeanyi Udeze, will join its esteemed team from October 1, 2017. Udeze played in the glamorous English Premier League for West Bromwich Albion. He also played in the Greek Super League for Kavala, AEK Athens, PAOK Thessaloniki. Udeze won 35 caps for the Super Eagles of Nigeria between 2000 and 2005.

At the 2002 African Cup of Nations held in Mali, he was selected among the CAF’s Team of the Tournament. He was in Nigeria’s 2002 World Cup squad and played against Sweden and England. Udeze comes on board with his wealth of experience playing at the highest level in Europe, Africa and even in the Nigerian League.

His in-depth football knowledge and fine personality, from his days as a player and beyond, are some of the qualities we are certain he will bring on board, complementing our global brand. Brila’s Group Manager Programmes, Babafemi Raji, on behalf of management and staff of the organization, said: “Udeze joins Nigeria’s foremost and authoritative Sports network where he will forge a formidable force with the station’s team of presenters and analysts in our highly rated ‘Big Sports Breakfast Show’ (BSB) between 6:30am and 9:00am with his debut set for October 2, 2017.

“We at Brila FM, wish to restate our mission to serve as the reference point and most authoritative source for all Sports even as we remain the home of sports fans.”

