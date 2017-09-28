Ugwuanyi approves N165m for Ajali, Oji Rivers’ rehabilitation

Determined to ensure that residents of Enugu enjoy adequate water supply, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration has approved N165million for the rehabilitation of Ajali and Oji River Water Treatment Schemes.

The project being handled by Ovamann Pumps Limited if completed would supply adequate water to Enugu metropolis.

Commissioner for Water Resources, Chief Charles Egumgbe, disclosed this when he led a delegation of the management of the ministry in company with the managing director of the state’s Water Corporation, Engr. Chidozie Eze to inspect the project.

Egumgbe said that the government team was on an inspection visit following governor’s directive that the project be monitored closely to ensure that they were delivered according to specifications and the terms of the contract.

The Commissioner disclosed that the Ajali and Oji River Treatment Plants which had about 60,000 to 70,000 cubic meters of water was currently having 20,000 because of the age of the facilities which had spanned over 40 years.

He said “at the end of the day, we may be expecting all together about close to 70,000 cubic meters of water per day,” expressing optimism that the people of the state, particularly those in Enugu metropolis would begin to enjoy adequate water supply at the end of the rehabilitation as the state government had long-term plans to expand the campaign to benefit other parts of the state, “when the foreign loan facilities must have matured.”

“We want to admonish the contractor to ensure a very efficient and strict performance and that is the essence of the ministry appointing a special body to supervise this job so as to ensure that the terms of the contract are adhered to for the benefit of all in the state. It is only when this feat is achieved that the people would have heaved a sigh of relief, courtesy of our governor’s intervention”, the commissioner said.

Like this: Like Loading...