UN election monitoring group asks Saraki to swear in Etim

The United Nations Election Monitoring Group and People’s Rights to Life Development Foundation (PERLDEF) yesterday called on Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, to save Nigeria’s democracy and swear in senator-elect, Bassey Etim, to represent Akwa-Ibom North-East senatorial district in the senate.

The group while expressing concern over Saraki’s continued refusal to swear in Etim, stressed the need for the Senate President to immediately obey the court order compelling him to swear in Etim. The group made its position known in a letter dated September 27 and was jointly signed by the trio of Ifot Nathaniel Ifot, National Chairman/Chairman board of Trustees, Ali Abacha, National Secretary and Chief Oni Emmanuel, Zonal Coordinator, South- West.

While maintaining that democracy can only thrive when there was obedience to the rule of law, PERLDEF advised the 8th Assembly to act as a custodian of the rule of law by setting the right precedence. The group commended the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for withdrawing the appeal that sacked Senator Bassey Akpan Albert before the Court of Appeal in Calabar noting that the PDP appeal was unnecessary as it was not against the interest of the PDP. The group, however, called on the leadership of the senate to immediately swear in Etim to avoid setting a dangerous precedent that may collapse the country’s democracy.

