Undergraduate kills mother, dangles her intestines in Edo

Tragedy on Thursday shook residents of Benin, the Edo State capital, when a 22-year-old undergraduate murdered his mother over alleged failure to give him some money. Saturday Telegraph gathered that the deceased, Mrs. Josephine Igbineweka, 55, was killed by her last child identified as Caleb Obasogie in her residence at 31A, Iyamu Street, Off Textile Mill Road, Benin, about 8am. Obasogie was said to have locked himself and his mother in a room in their apartment, stabbed and ripped her stomach with a broken bottle. He was also said to have dangled her mother’s intestines before neighbours who rushed in to rescue her.

It was learnt that the deceased had passed the night in a neighbour’s house after her killer son locked her outside for not giving him the money he demanded from her. Obasogie is said to be a final year education student of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) while his mother was a beer parlour operator in the ancient city.When newsmen visited the scene yesterday, the family house, a four-flat apartment was deserted soon after the incident.

A woman who claimed to have accommodated the deceased overnight when her son locked her out and other neighbours described the tragedy as “unfortunate, horrible and a scene from a vampire movie.”

Three ladies who identified themselves as children of the deceased at Textile Mill Road Police Division where the suspect is now being held, declined comments, saying they do not live with their mother. The spokesman, Edo Police Command, DSP Moses Nkombe, confirmed that the killer son, Obasogie, had been arrested by the police.

