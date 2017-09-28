Undergraduate lovers: Lady kills son’s father

Mojeed Alabi and

Stanley Ihedigbo

A 300 level student of the Caleb University, Imota, Lagos State, Morrison Akinbule, has been allegedly killed by his girlfriend, Chidinma Rosemary Umeh.

Umeh, a 100-level student of the Department of Creative Arts Department at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, and mother of Akinbule’s only child, was accused of strangulating her lover in their apartment at Ifako-Gbagada area of Lagos metropolis.

The incident, which reportedly happened on Sunday, September 24, after both Akinbule and Umeh had returned from a party, was as a result of disagreement between the two.

A neighbour, who is identified with her social media account name simply as Mi_Sereen, had gone on the social media to explain how it all happened, saying they overheard noise in Akinbule’s room but before the door was forced open, he was already lying helpless on the floor with blood stains on his head and neck.

Mi_Sereen added that Akinbule was rushed to an undisclosed hospital where he was eventually confirmed dead.

The source said that Umeh was arrested by the policemen from Ifako Police Station before the matter was transferred to the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti, Yaba, Lagos.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole, said the matter was currently under investigation, and that he could not say more than that.

Meanwhile, when contacted to confirm the studentship of the accused, the Deputy Registrar, Information, University of Lagos, Mr. Oluwatoyin Adebule, said it was late and promised to get back to our correspondent tomorrow (today).

However, efforts to confirm from the authorities at the Caleb University yielded no result as at the time of filing this report. Calls made to the mobile phones of the university’s Registrar, Mrs. Folake Okor, were not answered while message sent to her phone was also not replied. The phone of the university’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Elvis Otobo, was not available.

According to Akinbule’s friend, Adewunmi Gabriel, who on his social media account gave tribute in honour of his late friend, said he saw him last same Sunday and advised him not to attend the party.

The tribute reads in part: “I want you to know that I think of you every day. I want you to know that I miss you more than anything, and I would give anything to talk to you one last time. I still remember the last time that I saw you on Sunday, September 24. You were leaving for a party and I begged you not to leave. You started cracking dry jokes. I knew I would miss you. I knew it would be a while until I saw you again. For some reason, when we hugged…not until yesterday morning our friend Edet told me you died that Sunday night…

“I still can’t believe this, been crying since. I can’t even get a good sleep without thinking about you… You had plans… You told me you wanted to be the youngest president in Nigeria…

“Looking back now, I wish I would have spent more time with you, shared more stories with you, and made more memories. But death took you from us… you were our own Diego Costa the best FIFA player in Gbagada. Thank you for being a brother, a best friend and for being the most influential person I’ve ever met, for accepting and loving everyone, and for being someone that impacted the lives of so many. You will never be forgotten. I will always love you bro… Goodnight Morrison Akinbule.”

