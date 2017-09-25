Unending demands for fiefdoms

The clamour for the abolition of the country’s 36-state structure and a return to regionalism has remained a recurring decimal in the Nigeria’s polity. But, there is doubt whether it would solve the concerns raised by its campaigners. FELIX NWANERI reports

Nigeria’s federalism took firm roots in 1954, when three regions were established in a federal format. Before then, colonial Nigeria was made up of 24 provinces, which were run from Lagos in three clusters of geographical administrative regions. But the three regions – Western Nigeria, Eastern Nigeria and Northern Nigeria – were transformed by the British into quasi-autonomous federal states, following series of conferences, beginning with Ibadan Conference of 1950.

Despite agitations for more regions, principally by minority ethnic nationalities, the British colonial rule ended with the three regions in 1960. But, in 1963, ethnic minorities were separated from the Western Region and turned into the Midwestern Region by an Act of Parliament.

This structure was sustained until 1966, when the First Republic was flushed out in a military coup. What later ensued was creation of states by successive military regimes of Generals Yakubu Gowon (12 states in 1967), Murtala Muhammed (seven states in 1976), Ibrahim Babangida (11 states in 1987and 1991) and Sani Abacha (six states in 1996).

So, through military fiat, Nigeria found itself in what is today a 36 federating state structure even as there are clamours for more as witnessed during the 2014 National Conference convoked by the then Goodluck Jonathan- led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government.

Expectedly, demand for the creation of additional states and a return to regionalism on another hand topped the agenda of the various ethnic nationalities and geo-political zones that at the discourse. But, contrary to the expectation of many Nigerians, the 494-man body opted for the former – creation of additional 18 states to bring the number of states to 54.

The Conference Committee on Political Restructuring and Forms of Government co-chaired by Senator Ike Nwachukwu and Alhaji Mohammed Kumalia, in its report said the subject of state creation had remained a huge political issue in Nigeria.

It added that it arrived at the decision after examining the report of the National Political Reform Conference, the Presidential Committee on Review of outstanding issues from recent Constitutional Conferences 2012 (the Belgore Report) and wide consultations and extensive deliberations and in the interest of equity, justices and fairness.

The proposed states by the confab were Apa from Benue State; Kainji from Kebbi; Katagum from Bauchi; Savannah from Borno; Amana from Adamawa; Gurara from Kaduna; Ghari from Kano; Etiti from South- East; Aba from Abia; Adada from Enugu and Njaba-Anim from Anambra and Imo.

The others are Anioma from Delta State; Orashi from Rivers State; Ogoja from Cross River State; IJebu from Ogun State and New Oyo State from the present Oyo State. The conference is to later determine the names of the remaining two other states and their capitals, which are to be created in the South-South and South-West zones.

While many commended the confab delegates, describing the action as a bold step towards addressing the imbalance in the country’s polity as well as the cry of marginalization by some sections of the country, the Jonathan administration failed to implement the report until it was defeated in the 2015 elections.

The succeeding Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration compounded issues, when it said that it has confined the confab report to the archive. Besides the disposition of the Buhari government on the confab report, there is no doubt that the realization of the recommended states would be a tall order as the procedure to be adopted by the National Assembly to create a new state is cumbersome.

Section 8(i) of the 1999 Constitution 9 (as amended) states: “An Act of the National Assembly for the purpose of creating a new state shall only be passed if – (a) A request, supported by at least two-thirds majority of members (representing the area demanding the creation of the new state) in each of the following, namely – (i) the Senate and the House of Representatives, (ii) The House of Assembly in respect of the area, and (iii) The local government councils in respect of the area, is received by the National Assembly.

“(b) A proposal for the creation of the state is thereafter approved in a referendum by at least two-thirds majority of the people of the area where the demand for creation of the state originated; (c) The result of the referendum is then approved by a simple majority of all the states of the federation supported by a simple majority of members of the Houses of Assembly; and (d) The proposal is approved by a resolution passed by two-thirds majority of members of each House of the National Assembly.”

Restructuring debate revs clamour for regionalism

While Nigerians are still mounting pressure on the present administration to implement the confab report, the renewed clamour for the restructuring of Nigeria has revved up the debate for a return to the regional arrangement. The calls for restructuring, no doubt, are predicated on the dangers of ethnicity, religious bigotry and economic deprivation, which are rapid destroyers of any society.

Advocates of restructuring are of the view that Nigeria is likely to disintegrate if urgent steps are not taken to address pertinent questions of autonomy for the states; fiscal federalism to pave the way for resource control by the states; equality of states and local governments among the six geo-political zones; state police, among others given the growing discontentment in the polity.

It is also argued that the present federal system in operation is a disaster as it has only succeeded in creating a powerful Federal Government at the expense of the states and local governments. Others have queried whether Nigeria should continue to operate the presidential system of government, a full-time legislature, among others, in the face dwindling resources. High cost of governance at the various levels – federal, states and local councils – it was noted, is partly responsible for the country’s stunted development despite abundant human and natural resources.

The argument is that after deduction of running cost by the various levels of government, little or nothing is left for capital projects even as there so many ministries and agencies of government with functions, most times duplicates. It is against this backdrop that advocates of return to regionalism opined that the nation should return to the post military era arrangement as the present 36-state structure is no longer sustainable. They further argued that the proliferation of states had continued to impede the country’s progress.

Reference was made to India with a population of about 1.2 billion people, but has only 28 states, while Nigeria with a population of about 170 million has 36 states that are mostly unviable as evident from their inability to even pay salaries of workers.

But, justified as the clamour seems, there are concerns over its genuineness given that it appears to be inspired by the same concerns that preceded state creations in the past – minority fears, inequality and skewed development. Against this backdrop, many view the demand as one motivated by the need to carve out empires for its advocates.

Some analysts who spoke with New Telegraph on the issue, however, observed that the nation cannot afford to jettison the balkanization that saw the emergence of 36 states, which are yet to provide satisfactory answers to some nagging questions regarding the propriety of the structure.

To these analysts, the proper step is a return to regionalism on the basis of the six geo-political zones, as the global trend is aggressively moving towards the contraction of the size of government and cost of governance.

Regions or 12 states

While the South-West is harping on regionalism, there is a political school that believes that the nation should revert to the former 12-state structure. Those who hold this view said the proliferation of states had continued to impede the country’s progress. Former Federal Commissioner for Works and Housing, Alhaji Femi Okunnu (SAN), who shares this view, told New Telegraph that the best option in terms of number of states is the 12-state structure. His words: “The debate on restructuring has been disjointed so far.

What people are saying about restructuring differs from person to person. If it is restructuring in terms of the number of states in the federation and the ability of the various governors to run their governments, Nigeria cannot sustain this current 36-state structure. In my own opinion, the best structure in terms of number of states is the 12-state structure, which was introduced by General Yakubu Gowon. “We did and it remains the best we have had so far.

This is because that structure took into account the agitation for the size of the Northern Region. In terms of landmass, Northern Region was about three times or more the size of Western, Eastern regions and the Federal Territory of Lagos then. That is, the North was three times in size than the rest of the federation and federalism does not favour such in terms of the number of states and the population.

The Northern Region was about 50 per cent in terms of population, maybe more or maybe a bit less. It had 50 per cent representation in the Legislative Council, which is now known as National Assembly. That was just too much. “So, the North had the control of the rest of the country.

That was why the Northern Peoples Congress (NPC) won the election in 1959 and continued to rule until the coup of 1966. It was that imbalance in size and population that led to the restructuring of 1967 in such a way that the former Eastern Region was almost intact and the Western Region as almost intact. The 12-state structure took care of the Western Region as Western State and all these new Oyo, Osun, Ekiti, Ogun and Ondo did not occur.”

While blaming successive military regimes after Gowon for the change in structure that saw Nigeria with 36 states, he added that their actions are responsible for the nation’s structural problems. “I blame former Heads of State, General Murtala Muhammed, General Ibrahim Babangida and late General Abacha for destroying the 12-state structure, which to me was the best for Nigeria in terms of area and population.

The people who are now asking for a return to the 1960 Constitution or for Oduduwa State as a state in the federation lost the game long ago after the creation of Western State by General Gowon. It was the same for the Igbos who were in the East Central State.

There was no Abia, Enugu or Anambra States and the rest of them. The Ijaws were largely in Rivers State then. The Efik, Tivs, Idoma were in Plateau State and the Kanuris in North East, while the Hausas were in Kano. In Katsina, were also Fulanis. Even the small groups had their state with their common interest. But later, it moved to 19, 23, 27, and with Abacha, it finally moved to 36. It was very the foundation of the problems with our country,” he said.

No consensus

yet Like the restructuring debate, the call for regionalism is resonating across the country, but stakeholders’ are yet to reach a consensus on the various models being proposed. While some believe that the way to go is regionalism or the 12-state structure, others are insisting that any attempt to jettison the 36-state structure will trigger crisis in the system.

Regional govt, way to go – Anyaoku, Efeife, Ojukwu

Among those who are rooting for regionalism include former Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Aynaoku; former Anambra State governor, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife as well as son late Biafran leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Ojukwu, Debe. Anyaoku, who has persistently canvassed the abolition of the 36-state structure, is of the view that Nigeria should return to the regional structure practiced in the First Republic, with the country’s six regions forming federating units. According to him, the current 36-state structure is very expensive, just as he explained that the multiplication of administrative organs occasioned by the 36-state structure meant that a major proportion of the country’s resources is spent on administration.

“The present governance arrangement we have, with the country comprising of 36 non-viable states, most of which cannot pay the salaries of their teachers and civil servants, is not the best. Rather, we should return to an arrangement, where the six regions will form six federating units.

Having 36 states means we have 36 state assemblies, 36 judiciary services, etc, and all these means that the country is spending too much money on administration,” he said. For Ezeife, return to regional government will save Nigeria from disintegration.

“Regional government is the only thing that will save Nigeria, anything else will lead to disintegration. We must go back to regionalism to survive and be able to pay salaries. People should be able identified by their culture and govern themselves the way they chose.

That is what is in the offing and reasonable Nigerians from the North and South have embraced it and we cannot run away from it. There are several reasons to justify why Nigeria must embrace true federalism in place of the unitary system that is presently in operation. He dismissed the fear that restructuring of the present system of government in place may lead to Nigeria’s disintegration given the level of distrust in the polity and the various agitations of self-determination.

“Every group, whether from the North, South, East or West knows that their long time interest is best served within the entity called Nigeria. No group wants to break away from Nigeria, not even Biafra. Remember that Chief Olusegun Obasanjo was president; late Umaru Yar’adua was also president as well as Goodluck Jonathan before Buhari. No one talked about pulling out of Nigeria before now. “What is responsible for the agitation for the state of Biafra at the moment is the injustice the Buhari administration is meting to the people of the South-East.

How would a president appoint people into key positions in Nigeria, yet none of them is Igbo? On merit, we have the best people in Nigeria and that is not boasting. “It is injustice that is promoting the clamour for Biafra, but we can solve the problem by having regional governments.

I am assuring you that nobody will think about leaving Nigeria if we return to regionalism, but unfortunately those at the helm of affairs are ignorant of issues about Nigeria. I don’t want to talk about the Aburi Accord, which was reached in 1967 at a meeting attended by delegates of both the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Eastern delegates led by Ojukwu.

The meeting was the last chance of preventing the civil war and it would be recalled that regional government was agreed by both parties before some people reneged.” The younger Ojukwu, also advanced a similar position in a recent interview with New Telegraph.

His words: We should go back to the status quo we had before the military incursion by experimenting on the 1960 and 1963 constitutions – the Independence and Republican constitutions. Our founding fathers tinkered with the constitutions and agreed that that was the model we should adopt.

We had the regions and everybody was okay. It was the entrance of the military that brought most of the problems we had. So, if along the line, we have experimented on some things and we found it uncomfortable, I think what we should do is to go back to status quo. “We must go back to regionalism because we are talking about resource control.

The clamour for restructuring was because we felt that the other side is taking advantages of us. We should go back to the 1963 Constitution; use it and see how far we can go. The constitution given to us by the military, which we are using today is not the best for us; let us go back to where we have started from.”

Regionalism not feasible – Oshiomhole, Agoro, Okechukwu

Despite the justification for regionalism by its advocates, some stakeholders believe that the demand is unrealistic. On this divide is the former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole; National Chairman of the National Action Council (NAC), Dr. Olapade Agoro and the Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechuchukwu. Oshiomhole, who blamed those he described as “idle elite” for heating up the polity with calls for restructuring and regionalism, said: “We have a huge number of idle elite and in their idleness and confusion, who once they are not in office and the doors of the treasury shut against them will begin to vibrate and generate heat, so much heat from very little light. “People have not spoken about the specifics of the restructuring they are calling for.

What hurts is that the same generation of Nigerians, who dismantled the regional system; the same generation of people, who said that the regions were not balanced and that we needed to create 12 states; those who said that 12 states were too small and we ended up with 36 states ‘in order to bring government closer to the people’ are the ones calling for restructuring.

“It is the same elite, who, if you go to the books of the National Assembly, you will see petitions bearing their signatures demanding for new states even as recent as the 2014 National Conference, are the same people saying that we should return to regional government.

But, that is what you get when you have idle elite, who have never earned their pay.” Agoro, on his part, called for the establishment of true federalism in the country, rather than looking for unnecessary trouble of invoking “the spirit of dead regionalism.”

The former NAC’s presidential candidate, who maintained that the so-called Yoruba leaders clamouring for regionalism are day-dreamers, added that the demand for return to regionalism is a “tall dream” which cannot see the light of the day in view of the current realities in the country.

He noted that all states created in the country so far were created by military governments using military fiat, wondering how the Yoruba leaders wanted the demanded regions to manifest without invitation to the military to come back.

Okechukwu, who also foreclosed the feasibility of a return to regionalism said: “Between 1995 and 1996, the Igbos set up a secretariat for the Constitutional Conference organised by the General Sani Abacha regime. Our elder statesman and former Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, coordinated that secretariat and we came up with the idea of six regions, but at the conference proper, some Igbos voted against it. States in the South- South, Lagos and Ogun states as well as majority of Northern states also voted against it.

“The same thing happened in the 2005 Political Reform Conference orgainsed by then President Olusegun Obasanjo. Along the line, they voted against regionalism. In the 2014 National Conference convoked by President Goodluck Jonathan, which those of in the opposition at the time shunned because it was ill timed and not properly composed, South-East delegates voted against regionalism. They said what they wanted was an additional state to bring the zone at par with other geo-political zones of the country.”

Signs of what to come Indication that the regional arrangement may not fly emerged recently when All Progressives Congress (APC) major stakeholders from Enugu and Ebonyi states restated their rejection of regionalism as the basis for Nigerian federation. Leaders of the party in the two states made their position known in a memorandum submitted to the APC Committee on true federalism, which visited Enugu as part of its public consultation in South-East zone.

The committee was led by former governor of Edo State, Senator Oserhiemen Osumbo. Among those from two states in attendance were former governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Martin Elechi, Senator Chris Nwankwo; Enugu State chairman of APC, Dr. Ben Nwoye and his Ebonyi state counterpart, Rev. Eze Nwachukwu. In a memoranda submitted to the committee by the representatives of the two states; Mr. Osita Okechukwu, the Director-General of Voice of Nigeria (VON) and Chief Egwu Chima, former Commissioner for Inter-Party Dialogue in Ebonyi State; respectively, the two states agreed that additional state should be created in the South- East geopolitical zone to bring it at par with other regions.

Both states endorsed full autonomy for local governments, scrapping of State Independent Electoral Commissions, power sharing and rotation at federal, state local council levels; presidential system of government and increment of derivation from 13 to 20 per cent. However, both states differed on state police as Enugu endorsed it while Ebonyi opposed it on the excuse that some governors would use it to intimidate opposition elements in their states.

The Igala nation of Kogi State has also adopted same position. The National Leader of Uk’omu Igala, an umbrella body for all socio-cultural organisations in Kogi-East, Major General Patrick Akpa, (rtd) made the position known at a recent press conference in Abuja.

Akpa said instead of returning to regional government, the Igala nation backed the current federal system, with a call on government to create Okura State from the current Kogi State in the interest of equity, justice and fairness.

“We reject any proposal for restructuring Nigeria which takes us back to the idea of regionalism, as if we are so forgetful about the ugly experiences of the First Republic. Regional governments in the First Republic squeezed and emasculated the minority ethnic nationalities in the North, West and East, and the bitterness associated with the report of the Willink Commission, which rejected the quest of minorities for separate states that did not die until the premature collapse of the republic,” he said.

No doubt, the debate over the clamour for a return to regionalism is expected to heighten as the nation inches towards the next general elections, but like the calls for restructuring and implementation of the 2014 confab report, which many believe hold the key to Nigeria’s future, it is unlikely the APC government will heed to the demand as the party’s Committee on True Federalism said it has identified 12 contentious issues in the restructuring debate, which formed part of its report to be submitted in October.

