UNICAL lecture: Kalu calls for devolution of power

A former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, yesterday advocated the devolution of power as a way of securing the future of Nigerian youths while arguing that agitations for the decentralisation of power, restructuring and referendum, are all legitimate democratic demands that form part of the conversation that must take place to strengthen democracy.

Kalu, who canvassed the latest position while delivering a lecture at the University of Calabar, explained that the call had become necessary because, in the next 15 years, most of those calling the shots in Nigeria today would be too weak to do the sort of things being done today.

Recalling that exploits of people like the late Issac Adaka Boro marked a high point in the quest for Nigerian youths to seek a new meaning in the country, the former governor emphasised that the discourse is coming at a time when Nigeria is undergoing structural transformation, instigated by internal and external developments.

Kalu, however, called for caution amid agitations, saying activisms must be kept within legal limits. “Once agitations are within legal limits, and devoid of insults and name-calling, then, there would be no issues with the law. But doing otherwise means attracting the wrath of the law”.

He also advised the political class to do the needful and be on the good side of posterity, noting that devolution of power had become a hotly debated topic among Nigerians in order to ensure that government grows from the grassroots for the benefit of the people.

“If we fail to do what is necessary today for the sake of our tomorrow, we may live our old age regretting the opportunities that we lost to help this country rise to its full potential and make the sort of impact that our youths want to see.

“If you take a look of all political or constitutional conferences we have had in this country since independence, you will find that devolution of powers had featured prominently but under different guise.

Therefore, there is need for us to fully review the call for devolution of powers within the context of our current realities and as permissible by our constitution. “In my eight years in office as governor of Abia State, we engaged federal authorities on some of these issues including resource control and eventually Sovereign National Conference.

“So, whether we call it resource control, Sovereign National Conference, restructuring or by any other name, we are saying the same thing –that we want power to de-volve so that our states and local governments can have constitutional powers to do much more than they are doing today.

“We make that demand because we agree that there is too much power concentrated at the centre. When people ask me questions like; ‘how were you able to handle the timely payment of salaries of every institution during your eight years of governance? How were you able to achieve so much within your first three years in office? I simply tell them that it was because we didn’t allow power to concentrate at the centre. “We gave the local governments autonomy and the legislature were given full independence to operate.

Every ministry and agency operated with no interference from the centre and that was what made the government functional and active. “If you check, we have a lot of young Nigerians on the streets. Ask what they are doing and you find that many have no jobs.

Many have no means of livelihood. Many don’t seem to have a future and they remain hopeless about tomorrow. Many have no education. “For such people, whatever statements we make about the future make no meaning because even today is not guaranteed for them.

So, you begin to wonder why a country so rich and so blessed like Nigeria cannot use its wealth to create an environment where its own people will feel belonged, loved and participate in development activities. “Why should our own people be destroying oil installations on their own land when government is making efforts to push forward their developments? These are some of the issues that I am usually confronted with when engaged with business associates and friends from foreign countries.

“It means that if the people are lost in any governmental system, then, we no longer talk of democracy but dictatorship. For it is only in a dictatorship that people have no say on how they are governed or over what happens to their resources.

So, I lend my support to all legitimate actions and voice seeking to help us redirect our democracy towards a path where it will serve the interest of the majority and not that of a few. “This is so because in essence, those who are in power are actually holding such power in trust for the people.”

