UNICAL lecture: Kalu speaks on devolution of powers

Mojeed Alabi

Towards making his contributions to the on-going raging issue of restructuring in the country, former Abia State Governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, is billed to speak at the University of Calabar, Cross River State, today.

Kalu, who during his tenure as governor had dragged the Federal Government to court over resource control, will speak on the theme: “Devolution of Powers and the Future of Nigeria.”

The event, which is being put together by the Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Calabar, will have in attendance members of the academic community, policy makers, diplomats, top government officials, organised private sector, politicians, students and youths.

The former governor is expected to share his experience in the public sector with the audience drawn from all walks of life.

According to the organisers of the event, the choice of Kalu as guest speaker is borne out of his boldness, forthrightness and patriotism.

