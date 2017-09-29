University of Jos honours Speaker Dogara 

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, was on Thursday night conferred with the award of “Outstanding Ambassador” by the University of Jos Alumni Association at its 2017 Re-Union and dinner held in Abuja.

He task Universities in the country to provide solutions to problems confronting the Nigerian nation.

Conferring the award to the Speaker, President of the Association Alhaji Idriss Yakubu, said Hon Dogara was recognised and honoured for his numerous accomplishments, contributions to the society, humanitarian and philanthropic activities.

Responding, the Speaker said that an institution is only as great as those who passed through it, and urged all alumni to give back by providing opportunities for others who desire education.

“An institution is as great as its inhabitants. As alumni of the University of Jos, there’s no way we can develop it if we avoid its needs and problems.”

“We are talking about building an alumni center but we shouldn’t stop there, and I’ve challenged them that the opportunity opened by the university of Jos made us who we are today.”

“It is our responsibility to keep that door of opportunity open for any young person desiring a university education. We can do that through contributions and the only way we can contribute is through fora like these. If we challenge ourselves we can gauge how far we have gone and how favorably we compare to products of other universities and that is why the event today is very important.”

He further urged UNIJOS alumni to take a leading role in all aspects of national life saying “my advice to the alumni is that we should take the lead in entrepreneurship, take the lead in providing solutions to national problems and in any debate, whatever is happening in the country, the agitations, the issues about restructuring and leadership, even governance because there is no way that the voice of the alumni can be quietened if they rise up in this country, because that’s the only way we can make it great.”

Others who also received various categories of award include Governors Simon Lalong of Plateau state, Rochas Okorocha of Imo, Ministers of Youth and Sports Comrade Solomon Dalung, Niger Delta Affairs Pastor Usani Usani, among others.

