The unlimited God: Foursquare Akowonjo 2017 District Convocation

Text:1 Samuel 14:1-22

Apostle Paul declares in the Scripture: “if God be for us, who can be against us… Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? Shall tribulation, or distress, or persecution, or famine, or nakedness, or peril, or sword? Romans 8:31-35. The word of God further assures us that wherever our foot shall tread that He will give unto us (Joshua 1:3-4). As believers, all these Scriptures should spur and inspire you and I to conquer territory, proclaim liberty to the captives, achieved the unimaginable and be ready to stretch beyond limit.

We have the potential, we have the assurance of God, we have the opportunities, and all that is needed is our obedient to “go.” I therefore encourage you not to give in to procrastination, recession or discouragement. Every Child of God should therefore be resolute, determined and fearless as we match forward to achieve for God, ourselves and for our children.

We must be prepared to seize or take opportunity. All things are possible because of our unlimited God. Excerpts from the District Overseer of Akowonjo Foursquare Gospel Church, Rev. Goddey Ebojie (08023232927), according to the information made available by the Planning Chairman, Deacon Jide Oshingbade during the 2017 annual District Convocation September 18 to 24, 2017.

