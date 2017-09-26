[…] Using whistle blowing to curb human trafficking […]

The recent media reports stating that Nigeria is the fourth largest source of human trafficking to the United Kingdom and that approximately 80 per cent of girls arriving in Europe from Nigeria are potential victims of sex trafficking did not come as a surprise to Nigerians and, indeed, the entire globe.

A United Nations Report had earlier mentioned the prevalence of human trafficking, including sale of babies, adults for forced labour, physical and commercial sexual exploitation around rural border areas.

The reports said over 834,000 Nigerians are victims of these forms of modern slavery around the world. Needless to say that much as these barbaric and surreptitious crimes expose the victims to exploitation and all forms of abuse, they still thrive till date, despite international condemnation.

We condemn in strong terms these crimes, which we consider very dehumanising and want governments and international organisations to rise in unison against them.

It is for this reason and more that we advocate the introduction of global multilateral strategies to address these offensive and obnoxious crimes.

While the current civilizations of the practice and arrest of perpetrators are plausible steps in eliminating it, we also strongly suggest the incorporation of whistle blowing strategy into the fight against human trafficking.

By that measure, anyone in any part of Nigeria who sights any baby factory, or is suspicious of mass transit of children, should report at the nearest police station or office of National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

Those whistle blowers against human trafficking and kidnapping should also be granted some incentives along with adequate protection from the criminals who can activate reprisals. Security agencies must also ensure that these whistle blowers enjoy adequate protection of their identity and confidentiality of information provided.

Human trafficking is an agelong crime. For several decades, there has been an influx of Nigerians into Europe and the Americas for various reasons, some on very questionable missions. The exodus has been further propelled by the downturn in the economy, especially unemployment, which is currently at 16 per cent, while youth unemployment is at 60 per cent.

With the huge youth population with robust energy and education, no one is in doubt about the desperation to travel abroad. In some parts of the country, some families take pride in raising exorbitant sums of money to send one member, usually not very educated ones, abroad in search of greener pastures.

To attain such dream, they don’t bat eyelids to dispose off family landed property or anything of value to achieve that. News are rife of some unscrupulous businessmen and women who ply the trade of trafficking in girls, promising them non-existing rewarding jobs, or even Eldorado outside the country.

Hundreds have found their ways through the desert and sea, in excruciating pains into Italy and many parts of Europe. In most cases, scores of them perish in the desert, while the lucky ones who waddle the sea into Europe end up as sex slaves.

Daily, stories are told, videos are posted on the net of scores of Nigerian deportees from Europe about the excruciating, shameful and dehumanizing experiences of most of the victims.

In most cases, the victims of trafficking, mostly women, were oblivious of what lay ahead of them before embarking on the trip, which usually costs them huge sums. Only upon arrival do they found themselves between the devil and the deep blue sea, whereby their communication tools are seized, as they are compelled to become prostitutes who must pay their managers varied sums of money, under oath, before they could work on their own.

Unfortunately, the victims of this 21st Century slavery – young men and women – lurk around the globe, including on Italian and UK’s streets, destroying their lives. Equally nerveracking is the fact that children, some as young as seven years old, have been trafficked across the world, including to the UK, Europe, Libya and other countries in Africa.

It is instructive that the UK is cracking down on the barbaric crime of modern slavery and the disclosure of additional commitment of £7 million to provide alternative livelihoods for potential victims of trafficking and modern slavery, including support for those who become victims to help them reintegrate into society and protect them from re-trafficking – reducing a crime that directly affects the UK.

In view of the cross-border nature of these crimes and their attendant impact on the international community, nothing can be more apt than raising the issue of trafficking at the highest levels in government and to challenge the political and cultural practices which nurture these crimes.

Utilising the whistle blowing strategy to unmask these crimes in every community in the country will go a long way in arresting the criminals and progressively wipe it out.

