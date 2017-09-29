Utomi commends Magu on anti-graft

Promoter of the Lagos Business School and founder of the Centre for Values in Leadership, Prof. Pat Utomi, has said that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC and its acting chairman, Ibrahim Magu deserved commendation for their sacrifice and commitment to the fight against corruption in Nigeria. Utomi, who made this remark during an unscheduled visit to the Commission on Wednesday, commended the vigour which Magu has brought to the fight against corruption.

The renown political economist, who is “passionate about anti- corruption issues”, observed that corruption remains the greatest threat to Nigeria’s development. He pledged to support the efforts of the Commission in changing the narrative as far as the fight against corruption was concerned.

He explained that part of the reason for his visit was to explore how he could engage the Commission in bringing anti-money laundering knowledge and practices to players in the private sector of the Nigerian economy. He also expressed willingness to lend support to the Commission’s prevention efforts by engaging youths in the states, particularly Delta State where he hails from. Magu, who commended his guest for his consistency in espousing positive values as catalyst for change, said Nigeria will be a better society if citizens learn to emulate role models like Utomi.

