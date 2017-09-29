Victims of army/IPOB clash recount ordeal: ‘How army bullets killed our beloved ones’

The violence, which erupted between members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Nigerian Army in Abia State two weeks ago, may have died down, but the wounds of victims caught in the crossfire are yet to heal. When bullets started on that fateful day like a torrential rainfall, some fell on the roofs of many, including those who couldn’t understand what the IPOB or soldiers’ brouhaha was all about.

One of the flying bullets landed on the rooftop of the family of Chief Uduma Okemmiri of Ndi Udumawaka Community, Ohafia Local Government Area of the state. Uduma’s son, Emele 30, alias Aka Imo, was allegedly killed by a bullet from the gun of a soldier on September 14, in Aba. His grieving family buried him on September 19. The deceased was planning to get marry next year before death came knocking. The heartbroken family, while narrating how Emele died, described him as a promising and talented young man. According to his family, Emele was one of the best suit makers in Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State with boundless visions. He was making moves to take his business to the next level, when he was killed.

Emele’s vision matched that of President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Victor Ikpeazu’s push for made-in-Nigeria products. The deceased was so talented and skilled that he could sew designer suits better than the original designers. Emele’s brother, Godswill, told our correspondent that his younger brother died after one of the bullets, fired sporadically by soldiers deployed to Aba in the melee between the Army and IPOB, hit him in front of his shop. One of Emele’s friends, Chidi, while trying to recount how the deceased died, broke down and wept. He described the deceased’s death as “wasteful and pathetic.” He brought out a video recording of Emele’s bloodied corpse, lying on the ground, with many shocked people watching and shouting. Chidi said that he first heard of Emele’s death through Facebook while out of town on a business trip. Godswill said: “Our family is a polygamous family, but Emele was the last born from his mother’s side. September 19, was a painful day for my family.

In fact, it was a black day for all of us. Nobody is happy. Everybody in the village is pained by the death of Emele. “If you get to Market Road in Aba, where he did his sewing, and mention his name, you’ll understand that he was quite popular. He was a jovial man, always smiling. He was extremely industrious! Emele symbolised what Aba is all about, creativity. He could design suits to the standard of foreign ones. He could take foreign suits torn them to pieces and redesigned them for his customers in Aba. He was full of creativity.” Godswill, who appeared to be choking on emotion, said that the entire family members will miss Emele’s selfless contributions to their welfares. Godswill further states: “I must tell you that this family will miss his contributions.

Yes, the family is a polygamous one, but he never cared if you were from the same mother or not. He took care of everyone. He believed that hence the money was there, it should be spent on family. He was not a stingy man. “I really don’t know how to describe him. If tears could resurrect a dead person, Emele would have risen from the grave following our tears. His death was shocking to every one in the family; it was the first time we would be experiencing such a tragedy in our family. For a young man to die when those who are older than him are still alive is saddening.” Godswill said that he was expecting to see Emele at the village on Friday, because there was to be a festival at the village, but instead of his arrival, it was news of his death he received.

The man narrated: “He called many people at home that he would be in Ohafia on September 15, but on September14, right in front of his shop, he was shot dead.” He continued: “The most painful aspect of his death is that he wasn’t even a member of IPOB. If he was a member, we would have said that he died for a cause he believed in. He never had any item belonging to IPOB. He came to his shop as usual to do his business, heard gunshots and came out to ascertain what was happening. He was shot right there at his business area. That was a terrible way for a young and industrious man to die.” Days after the soldiers stormed palace of Eze Kanu, searching for his son, Nnamdi Kanu, the ruler’s whereabouts is still unknown. A visit to the compound of the fleeing IPOB leader showed it was deserted.

The gate was close. Three cars, whose windscreens were shattered by bullets, were sighted. Maduabughchibeya Onyegbule, one of the indigenes whose house was damaged said he had never before witnessed such violence as the one unleashed in Umuahia by soldiers. He said that it was still a miracle, that his wife and children were hurt following gunshots which rocked the community. Onyegbule said: “The soldiers aimed their guns at my house and started shooting at the windows. The bullets came out through the roof of my house. As you can see me now, I’m going to look for a fairly used roofing iron to replace the damaged ones. Last night rainfall filled my house. I thank God that my wife and children locked themselves in the room where bullets didn’t reach them.” He further disclosed that he was not at home on the fateful day, but returned to see the devastation. The traditional prime minister of the community, Chief Chimechefulam Odoemelam, said that a week after the attack, neither Eze Kanu nor any member of his family had been seen. Odoemelam said: “We’ve not seen or heard from our traditional ruler. Even his phone line is not going.

I have tried his phone number several times, all to no avail. We have not entered his compound because nobody is there to tell us anything. We can’t just burst into the compound without somebody being there.” Odoemelam said that the uncertainty over the state of health of the traditional ruler was responsible for the inability of the community to take any formal stand on the incident, which he said claimed innocent lives including his sister, Adaku. Odoemelam said: “We have not taken any decision or made any statement regarding the incident because our traditional ruler is not around. You need to see the mindless massacre of innocent civilians. IPOB does not have record of violence! The members do not carry arms, so why would soldiers open fire on unarmed people? “The soldiers came here and opened fire along the street killing everyone in sight. Those who could run from their homes did.

We didn’t sleep in our houses on that fateful day. By the time we came back on Friday morning, we saw five corpses in the street, including my sister. Can the army go to the home of any emir in the North and cause this kind of havoc? Yet they say there is fairness and justice in the country. “I heard some people saying army did not kill anybody; Imagine such barefaced lies and deception. Some people were shot on that Thursday morning at Diamond Bank. Security men attached to Government House’s gate witnessed it.” Odoemelam added that among the corpses recovered was that of his only sister. The other corpses, according to him, were supposedly taken away by IPOB members.

