VIDEO: Fayose formally declares Presidential ambition, says he’s destined to rule Nigeria

Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose has formally declared his intention to contest the 2019 Presidential Election under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Fayose who spoke at a well-attended invent in Abuja said his ambition is without prejudice to the party’s position. The PDP had zoned the position of the President to Northern Nigeria.

The event saw in attendance former Ogun state governor Gbenga Daniel, Femi Fani-Kayode, Ladi Adebutu, Iyiola Omisore and other PDP leaders.

Speaking, Fayose said the PDP must not lose sight that Nigerians at this period are desirous of a President with demonstrated capacity to change their fortunes. “Furthermore, we must be mindful of the fact that our party needs a candidate like me, with a penchant for defeating incumbents. Twice, I defeated incumbents to become the Governor of Ekiti State and I am confident that with your support as my party leaders and supporters, I will defeat the incumbent President, Muhammadu Buhari, in a free and fair election.” “Let me state that in Ekiti, God has used me twice for our party to regain power from the opposition and I believe same feat will be repeated at the national level. I do not stand before Nigerians today to present myself as one with the answers to all our national questions. Rather, I present myself as one with the required knowledge, understanding, competence and, above all, the political will to coordinate the human and material resources that we have in abundance to achieve national greatness,” he said.

Giving an account of his stewardship in Ekiti, Fayose said he has revamped the education sector in the state.

“In Ekiti State where I am presently the governor, our success story in education is there for all to see. Ekiti State was number 29th in 2014 NECO examinations but within two years, we were able to move the State to number one in 2016 and again in 2017. Also in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), Ekiti State’s performance, which was 25 percent in 2014, moved to 74.86 percent in 2017.

“We were able to revive this sector because we placed our teachers in the driver-seat of our policies. We will do the same at the national level because we are mindful of the fact that education is the bedrock of the development of any nation. As a governor, I encouraged my children to attend schools here in Nigeria and I have never travelled abroad for Medicare.

“This, I hope to sustain as president of Nigeria by making sure that our schools and health facilities are of international standard. Our justice system will be such that judges will not be molested and the common people of this country will see our courts as truly their last hope while our security system will make all Nigerians feel safe living in their own country.

“Our fight against corruption will not be selective but total. My party leaders, I present myself to you as the needed vehicle for our party to move back to the presidency. I am doing so because I am confident that with God and all of you behind me, we can do it, and we will do it,” Fayose stated.

