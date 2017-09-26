VIDEO: PSquare’s Peter, Paul and Jude Okoye fight each other at Keyamo’s office

In a new video circulating on social media, the Okoye brothers of Peter and Paul Okoye and their elder brother, Jude were seen nearly punching each other after several verbal abuses.

This happened at a mediating session at their lawyer’s office.

Earlier, Peter had sent a termination letter to their lawyer Festus Keyamo (SAN), demanding for a termination of the agreement between Psquare.

In the letter, he defends his decision by making some serious allegations against his twin Paul and older brother/group manager Jude.

According to Peter, Paul is no longer willing to co-operate with him, even going as far as cancelling their planned US tour this year without informing him, and he (Peter) has exhausted all options to make it work.

He also accused Paul of slandering his wife and children with lies on social media and alleged that they’ve now been receiving threatening messages.

