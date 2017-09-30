VISA KARENA HOTELS: Comfort stylishly delivered

Hospitality business in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, has continued to witness upswing in the numbers of hotels and related hospitality homes opening for business in the bursting city that is otherwise known as Garden City. The latest addition to the swelling rank is Visa Karena Hotels, which is located on 3D Wonodi Street, off Olu Obasanjo Road, GRA Phase III axis of the city. It comes with excitement and panache that you probably won’t find in any other property in the city. And as it is common with new facilities, it has caught the attention of the public since opening for business, especially with its generous soft opening offers. With an enchanting façade exuding architectural delight, tucked quietly within an expansive complex, the hotel entices with luxurious offers.

It is proudly a luxury hotel with the moniker of ‘Redefining Comfort,’ which easily sets it apart from the blocks and interestingly gives inkling as to what to expect in the hotel. It is not just luxury personified but its facilities which are top notch bear the signature of sophistication and enchantment. It is for the high end market with its sights on corporate travellers, blue chip companies, high network individuals, leisure travellers, government ministries, departments and parastatals and interestingly also, it offers succour for the middle class and local residents with high and distinct taste for upmarket treats.

Given its location, it has positioned itself as a property of first choice for the public, particularly visitors from the corporate world to the city seeking a place of comfort, secure, serene and ideal for rest and business. It sure provides that haven of rest, business and leisure for the people, all in one spot with its array of colourful and fascinating facilities. With a serenading feel the moment one walks into the hotel complex, one sight is assailed by its unique composition, which comprises four interconnected blocks, with well- manicured and landscaped ground. Besides, the facilities are rich blend of contemporary hospitality make exuding attractive ambience.

From the front office, reception, bar and lounge, rooms, restaurant to the backroom, you are amazed by the appealing and delightsome nature of the hotel given the fact of its luxuriating elements, all adding to the brand of hospitality offer that the hotel management is devoted to promoting. Rooms It boasts about 100 rooms spread across the four blocks of four floors as well. All tastefully fitted and furnished and with each category of rooms bearing a distinct interior feel and array of amenities for the comfort of the guest as that is the underlining factor in the uniquely designed and spacious rooms as well as other areas of the hotel.

The room categories include: Diplomatic, and Business suite, Grand and French deluxe, with such common amenities as king – size comfy bed, flat screen TV with multiple satellite and inhouse entertainment offerings, mini-bar, free Wi-Fi, work desk and chair alongside well catered en-suite bathroom and toiletries. Dining and wining Its dining and wining offers are also delightsome as the treats are special from breakfast to dinner at its all day restaurant that is plush and invitingly fitted with modern décor and motifs, all exuding a serene and comfortable alcove to savour rich Africa and continental delicacies. Beside the regular meals, the hotel also offers special Sunday Brunch treats, which since it opened for business has been one of its signature offerings attracting a lot of guests, particularly families to sample a new culinary experience. For those seeking Chinese treats, here is the place to visit for sumptuous Chinese delicacies that you may not find so richly prepared and delivered elsewhere in the city.

Wok Chinese Restaurant is it. It has a cozy and picturesque indoor bar that is colourfully made and exciting for people to relax and unwind, with rich toast that includes a wild selection of drinks from across the continents and snacks while the mood is enhanced by the cool vibes from the DJ’s turn table. Complementing this offering is the Bush Bar (Ndata Terrace) section, with a natural pull for patrons to relax and savour the best of tradition and contemporary offers amidst natural elements, especially given the airy and breezy nature of the open terrace. Wellness The hotel also offers a rich wellness packages.

What with its well-equipped modern gymnasium and colourful swimming pool section that comes with exciting and appealing environment, boasting what the hotel management described as an integrated pool that comes with an amazing natural ambience and offerings for the delight of the guests. Conference As a luxury and business hotel, Visa Karena Hotel certainly is the place for event planners to make their mark and events most colourful, exciting and memorable as the hotel not only provides the rich ambience for your events but also offers incentives to make it a fulfilling occasion ranging from its fully equipped hall to meeting rooms of different dimensions and capacities. Entertainment/leisure Besides, the hotel is a home for upscale entertainment and leisure knowing full well that the Garden City has a commanding reputation in this aspect.

The hotel offers one of the best equipped night clubs in the city for its patrons and residents to explore rich social life especially on weekends and public holidays with live packages from some of the renowned Nigerian artistes. Other facilities/services Twenty four hours power supply, room service, parking lots, safe and secured environment, laundry and dry cleaning, travel advisory and tour services as well as butler service and car hire and airport shuttle.

