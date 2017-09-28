WAEC honours Egbemode, seeks media support

…against exam malpractices

Mojeed Alabi

The International Office of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has described the President of the Nigerian Guild of Editor (NGE), Mrs. Funke Egbemode, as a passionate and thoroughbred professional, whose career has been filled with impacts on the larger society.

Speaking yesterday at a reception organised by the examination body in honour of Egbemode, its Registrar, Dr. Iyi Uwadiae, said it took the intervention of the NGE President to project the examination body and bring to the public the many challenges it is facing.

This was as Uwadiae called on the media to help the body fight the challenge posed by the rising cases of examination malpractices, saying the sophistication of those engaging in it qualifies them to be categorised as ‘terrorists.’

According to Uwadiae, the advent of social media has further compounded the challenges, listing such corrupt practices to include cloning of questions papers, burgling of strong rooms, sales of fake answers, cloning of WAEC websites, and impersonation, among others.

He said the reception in honour of Egbemode by WAEC was to make a statement that diligence, integrity, hard work and commitment to everything good pays and should be rewarded.

Uwadiae said: “WAEC is an interesting organisation because we deal with people – students, parents and guardians. And the result we dish out tells much about how the public perceive us. When people get the results they expect, they say they passed the examination, but when they do not get what they expect they say WAEC gave them such results.

“But it took the intervention of Mrs. Egbemode to make us tell our own side of the stories to the public and, since then, the relationship has been beneficial to us as a body, and to Nigeria as a country.”

Similarly, many members of the Guild who attended the event, which held at the examination body’s international centre in Lagos, praised Egbemode for doing them proud.

The editors described her as a symbol of professionalism, hard work and commitment.

Both the Editor of The Nation Newspapers, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, and the Deputy Managing Director of Sun Newspaper, Mr. Steve Nwosu, who spoke on behalf of their colleagues, said they were not disappointed with the way she is running the Guild.

They added that the just-concluded Conference of the Guild that took place in Port Harcourt was the best to happen to the professional group.

In her response, Egbemode thanked WAEC for doing her the honour, saying the relationship between her and the examination body has been mutually beneficial.

She said: “WAEC likes to be seen and not heard until I made them realise that they could combine the two. And since my first meeting with the Registrar when he was the Head of Nigeria’s Office of WAEC, our relationship has been mutually beneficial.

“It is good to show someone kindness and to be shown kindness in return. This is the only organisation that has shown me this kind of honour. Thank you to the Nigerian office and the international office of WAEC. And I thank my colleagues for making it here to honour me.”

