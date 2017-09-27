WAFU Cup, CHAN and the way forward

The return of West Africa Football Cup competition came as a huge surprise. The sub-regional event was a big deal in the past, but somehow, it went into extinction. Three months ago, the plan to revive the competition began with the FOX Network Group (FNG) as sponsors. The consultant to FNG, Mamadou Gaye, said it was a deliberate attempt to boost the standard of the game at the domestic level in the sub-region.

WAFU countries are some of the best on the continent. The region has 16 countries. They are Nigeria, Ghana, Benin, Niger, Mali, Guinea, Gambia, Sierra Leone, Liberia and Guinea Bissau. Others are Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, Cape Verde, Senegal, Togo and Mauritania.

Nigeria, Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire are past winners of the number one trophy on the continent, the Africa Nations Cup. Ghana has won the tournament four times while Nigeria has won it three times. Cote d’Ivoire are also two-time winners of the tournament, while Senegal has appeared in the tournament’s final, but are yet to win.

The tournament itself ended on Sunday with the host, Ghana, beating Nigeria 4-1 to lift the trophy. The standard of the tournament can only get better if the competition remains an annual or biennial event. The just-concluded tournament had the countries scrambling to put a team together. It was those who had a team for the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) that easily presented a team.

We laud the organisers for getting the final match between the Super Eagles and the Black Stars on television. The live coverage was amazing, even though the standard was below expectations.

It was evident that the competition was hurriedly put together and, going forward, we advise the organisers to stage a better show with live telecast of all the games. We are aware the event is not yet a FIFA-scoring tournament and that has to be achieved with good organisation and publicity.

Gaye argued that the WAFU revival was a good comeback. He said: “The games went on very well and we had a dream final between the Super Eagles and the Black Stars. We have seen good football games, good techniques and performance from the players, people enjoy the competition and we saw the crowd coming out in their numbers to watch the teams play. I can say it was so good, the final was also a great spectacle.”

We, however, make bold to say the final could have been better in terms of tactics and level of play, because the two teams displayed more of physical strength than style. It also goes to show the level of football on the continent generally. For example, it was funny that the organisers waited for the outcome of the Ghana/Niger semi-final before fixing a time for the final match slated for three days later. It was also dramatic that fixtures of the Group A, which has Nigeria/Ghana in the opening game, was adjusted two days to the start of the event and the two countries played the last match in the group.

WAFU can get better with more sponsors and professionals involved in the organisation. Many officials of the Confederation of Africa Football are in the sub-region and if they were invited to be part of the organisation in future, things would only get better.

The competition is also a good test and preparation for those competing in the CHAN tournament, which is also meant for home-based players on the continent.

For the Nigerian team, the defeat in the final was bad, especially because of the wide margin. The Eagles team, that did not concede any goal in four games before the last day, conceded four in the final. We advise that this team should be re-evaluated before the CHAN event in January.

A team that cannot win in the sub-region will be lost in a tournament open to all African countries. We believe there are still talents in the Nigerian league that could be drafted in to strengthen the home-based Eagles before CHAN.

Nigeria is yet to win the tournament and some people argue that the country’s league is among the best on the continent. That is definitely not a reality, especially because the country’s representatives in the African club competitions always crash out early every year. Deliberate efforts should be made to make our home-based team better.

This must start from the playing turf in various stadia across the country. Good football can only be played on a good pitch. The standard on many of the pitches in the country affects the level of play of the players.

We also urge the Nigeria Football Federation to channel more energy into supervising the domestic league, even though there is an independent body in charge.

