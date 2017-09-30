WAFU final enough to celebrate Eagles –Dosu

Ex-international, Dosu Joseph, has said that the fact alone that the home-based Super Eagles reached the final of the West African Football Union Cup of Nations is enough for them to be celebrated.

The Eagles did not start the tournament brightly as they drew their first two group games but regained balance following the 2-0 win in their last groupmatch against hosts Ghana.

They reached the final where they were beaten 4-1 by the hosts. Speaking with Saturday Telegraph, the former Super Eagles shot-stopper however urged Nigerians to focus on the brighter side and celebrate the team rather than criticise them as that was the first WAFU final Nigeria reached in a long time. “Overall, I think they did well.

We got to the final, which is a good thing for us because that’ll be the first time in a long time. We shouldn’t criticise them, we should make it easier for them so that as they return, they can prepare for the main competition which is the CHAN,” he said. Speaking further, the erstwhile Reggiana goalie commended goalkeeper and captain of the side Ikechukwu Ezenwa for his performance.

He said: “Ezenwa has done well against Cameroon and other teams, so I’ll describe it as just one of those bad days in the office. They all shouldn’t be criticised, but celebrated.”

Like this: Like Loading...