Waging war against erosion

The fear of erosion is now the beginning of wisdom in Delta State.

The havoc erosion had wreaked on lives and properties across the state had become a nightmare to the government of the state.

The tensed situation compelled Governor Ifeanyi Okowa early last year after assumption of office on May 29, 2015 to start developing a roadmap to tackle the menace.

On Tuesday, February 16, 2016, the governor flew to the protection of the World Bank when he approved and released N530 million to the apex bank as the state’s counterpart funding to combat ecological hazards.

The money, which represented 12.5 per cent of the total funds that would accrue to the state was targeted at combating the scattered gully erosion sites in the three senatorial districts of the state.

Okowa’s Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Uka, supported by his counterpart in Environment, John Nani, and Transport, Vincent Uduaghan, who spoke on the outcome of the state’s Executive Council meeting at the Government House, Asaba, said the payment would permit the state to access the World Bank’s Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP).

Corroborating Ukah on the occasion, Nani said the state would not contribute for the next 10 years even as the projects would spread across 30 years of 87.5 per cent of World Bank’s counterpart contribution.

Then, Nani listed the gully erosion sites in retrospect to include the one ravaging Ika North East, Aniocha South, Oshimili North, Patani, Warri and other waterside Local Government Areas of the state.

The horrendous experience of the residents of Midomer Street in Boji-Boji Owa, Ika North-East Local Government Area, where Okowa hails from, and the tensed situation the residents of the locality had must have propelled the Commissioner to have listed the council area as the most affected.

No fewer than 10 residential buildings in Ika North East have already collapsed as a result of the threat posed by gully erosion, dozens are on the collapsing list of the community leaders, as family heads have started abandoning their ancestral homes to safer places.

South-South Focus gathered when the rainy season set in this year that the worse is yet to come as persons who have no other place to seek asylum were occupying the noticeably unsafe environment.

The gullies, measuring over 65 metres deep and 50 metres wide, and the over one kilometre long, which have washed away top soil, road, culvert, brought down electricity poles and destroyed economic plants, have continued to expand in leaps and bounds with slightest rainfall.

While some residents of the area attributed the problem to the huge volume of water, running-over from the adjoining streets in the locality, which terminate at the affected street (Midomer), one Mr. Edwin Ikeke Agidi, a retired civil servant, who spoke on the plights of Midomer Street Landlord/Landladies Association, sought for the assistance of the state government, the Federal Government and Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). He said residents of the area would remain endangered species until urgent steps were taken either by the government of the state or donor agencies.

According to Edwin, the development resulted in the high pressure on the point (culvert), a situation which he said, led to the washing away of the top soil, solid and the concrete drain and finally gave birth to the over 65-metres deep, 50 metres wide and 1.5km long gully.

Another resident at Ogwashi-Uku in Aniocha South, who simply identified himself as Ashikodi, said worst hit has been recorded in other neighbouring towns and communities, listing Obomkpa, in Aniocha North council area of the state, and Okpanam in Oshimili North, as death trap zones.

The source categorically said unless government hastily came to the aid of the affected communities, over 10,000 residents might be rendered homeless in Delta North Senatorial district of the state alone.

“The situation has even gotten to the level where the House of Assembly should direct the state government to declare a state of emergency on gully prone communities across the state”, Ashikodi said.

Ashikodi made reference to the Ogwashi-Uku topography, which largely gave rise to the gully erosion crisis, saying, “At the popular Kwale Road junction, adjacent the abandoned Delta Leisure Park site is an ever-frightening gully erosion that drains into a well known Iyiabi River. The hilltop houses around the area are gradually coming under the belly of erosion.”

Corroborating Ashikodi, the Ozomo (Spokesperson) of Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom, Prince Lawrence Okolobi, who accused successive administrations in the state of engaging the people of the kingdom in hanky-panky, wondered why dirty politics usually blindfolded political leaders from fulfilling their electoral promises.

While soliciting government’s immediate intervention for the affected landlord/landladies in Ogwashi-Uku, including aged widows and widowers in Boji-Boji Owa, who according to him, “have no other hiding place and are still occupying their dead husband’s houses”, he said the dangerous situation had compelled some of their relatives to desert them in dilapidating ancestral houses.

Investigations also revealed that the environmental disaster, which stretched from the ill-fated Midomer Street and terminated down the popular Abraka Road, which leads to the state-own University ( DELSU) town, started over 10 years ago, even as several communal attempts to address the situation had been frustrated by poor drainage system.

“After several abortive efforts to address the situation, the people wrote several times to both the Ika North-East Local Government council and the Delta State Ministry of Environment for assistance but to no avail. It would have been addressed at the very beginning if government had heeded to the outcry of the inhabitants of the Midomer Street but as it is today, a lot of money will to go to into addressing it.

“That skeletal structure over there is my building (pointing to a dilapidating house). Part of it has caved into the gully and another portion of it is also threatening to cave in. I vacated it long ago for fear of the unknown. Somebody who has no other alternative is still living in the remaining part. He accesses it through the backyard, as you can see that the front has since given way”, Edwin lamented.

Corroborating him, Mr. Monday Okoh, one of the elderly men in the affected area, regretted the havoc wreaked by the erosion on the frontal view of his house, lamenting: “We come into the building through the back door. What an unfortunate situation!”

Some residents, including one Anthony Owubenne and Francis Echenam, however, expressed optimism that the administration of Okowa, who is the son of the soil, would address their several petitions to the state’s Ministry of Environment.

According to Anthony, the affected landlords have written to the state government through the Ministry of Environment, but nothing was done since the advent of democracy in 1999.

“Obviously speaking, we are sure that the Governor (Okowa) will proffer immediate solution to our predicament once the story gets to him. He knows this area very well. If not for any other reason, at least, for the fact that he was once the council chairman of this area and his kinsmen are here with us”, Anthony said.

Francis, who was displeased that the gully separated him and many others on the divide from his kinsmen, regretted that the bond of love with which pleasantries are exchanged have been cut-off.

He said:”Since the erosion crisis began over a decade ago, to greet your next-of-kin, you will either climb a high hill and shout with a loud voice across the gullies or go right round the gullies, which may take up 20 or more minutes, before you can access them.”

He tasked Governor Okowa, who promised during his inaugural address on May 29, 2015 to tackle e environmental issues.

He said that residents were upbeat that the twin cities of Boji-Boji Owa and Agbor, the headquarters of the Ika South will be among the first to benefit from the governor’s avowed prosperity agenda.

