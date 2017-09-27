Wanted Boko Haram commander arrested in Ondo –Army

Nigerian Army yesterday said policemen attached to the Ondo State Command had arrested a wanted Boko Haram commander. The Director, Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen. Sani Usman, said in a statement that the high-profile suspect, Idris Ibrahim Babawo (alias Idiko, Nagada), occupied the 165th position on the list of fugitive Boko Haram commanders wanted for waging an atrocious war against the country. According to Usman, the 42-year-old suspect, who hails from Chinade village in Katagum Local Government Area of Bauchi State, was apprehended on Sunday. According to him, ‘Idiko’ was handed over to the 32 Brigade, 2 Division, Nigerian Army, on Monday.

He said: “The Nigeria Police Ondo State Command on Sunday 24th September 2017 about 2p.m., arrested a declared wanted Boko Haram terrorist group member, Idris Ibrahim Babawo aged 42, that goes by the names ‘Idiko’ and ‘Nagada’.

“He (Babawo) is believed to be on serial number 165 on the wanted Boko Haram terrorists list. He was handed over to the 32 Brigade, 2 Division, Nigerian Army, about 2p.m. Monday 25th September 2017 by the Ondo State Command of the Nigeria Police. “Preliminary investigation shows that the terrorist kingpin hailed from Chinade village, Katagum Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

“He escaped from the North- East due to military onslaught on the terrorists with a view to evade arrest and prosecution. But nemesis caught up with him.” Meanwhile, the police yesterday gave details of how Babawo was arrested at Isua in Akoko South-East Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Femi Joseph, said Babawo was coming from Borno State and heading towards Ibafo in Ogun State when the vehicle in which he was travelling developed fault at Isua. According to him, the driver told his passengers to wait in the vehicle while he got mechanic to repair the vehicle. Joseph said it was when the suspect was wandering that a vigilance group arrested him and handed him to the police. The PPRO said the command could not ascertain Babawo’s Boko Haram membership, hence the need to hand him over to the military for further interrogation.

