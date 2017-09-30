Weapons seizure: The Turkey ‘generosity…. ‘Customs intercepted 2,671 pump-action rifles since January’

Nigeria is a nation quaked by crime. This may be why the massive seizures of munitions is both frightening and disquieting. For a country already brimming with criminalities, the latest hauls should cause sleepless nights for security chiefs, who ought to plug all loopholes and ensure that the country ceases to be a dumping ground for weapons. ISIOMA MADIKE reports

Nigeria is generally been regarded by many to be a destination for dangerous weapons in recent times. The reason for this thinking may not be fanciful. The country is believed to have a poor border control. This is not surprising as she has about the longest border on the continent. Incidentally, many sections of these borders and coastal waters are at the moment, not adequately monitored both electronically and technically. This makes it so easy to breach by smugglers of dangerous munitions.

Aside this, many also would easily point to the problem of weak security and enforcement of laws dealing with illegal possession of weapons in the country. Further contributory factors, according to others, could be the huge demands for guns for self-protection. On September 11, operatives of Tin-Can Island Command of the Nigeria Customs Service smashed a syndicate that specialised in smuggling arms into the country. They discovered a consignment of 1,100 pump action rifles loaded in a 20-foot container. The rifles, during preliminary investigation, were said to have been imported from Turkey. They were concealed in a container, which Bill of Lading indicated, were wash hand basins and water closets. But, a routine check at the terminal later revealed, the items to be weapons. Yet, the interception was not the first. It was, indeed, the fourth of such seizures made this year between January and September. The customs had in January seized 661 pieces of pump-action rifles, which were found in 49 boxes.

In May, the operatives intercepted 440 assorted pump-action rifles and on September 11, another 1,100 rifles were intercepted at the Tin Can Island. All of these are suspected to have originated from Turkey. However, investigations have also shown that the same importer is responsible for the four cases. But, eight per cent of all smuggled weapons, reports said, pass undetected. And the gamut of threat assessment based on enormity and risk potential, and proliferation of dangerous weapons is said to be high on the scale. There are other arguments, which points to the loss of confidence in the ability of security and law enforcement agencies, to provide adequate security to the citizenry. Those with this opinion feel that is what compels many to resort to self-protection, hence the huge market for guns. The situation is compounded by myriad of inter-religious flair ups, insurgency in the North-East as well as separatist agitations.

There are those who have equally pointed out the emergence of militancy in parts of the country as a factor that has hugely contributed to increase in the volume of dangerous weapons in circulation in Nigeria. These, they say, are currently robbing off on national security which they believe are under threat. Possible strain relations with Turkey A lawyer, security consultant and former director of the Department of State Service (DSS), Mike Ejiofor, confirmed that Turkey produces arms which she sells. According to him, “it is not mandated for the country to begin to ask questions at the point of entry those who don’t have licence to imports arms; it’s not their business. “That said, it also beholds on Turkey not to sell its arms to subversive elements, who can use them to destabilise their countries.

So, we need to re-examine our bilateral relations with Turkey Credas well as to look at the circumstances if true the arms were purchased from there and how they came in before the issue strains the nations’ relations. “Don’t also forget that these are the ones that are intercepted; there are possibilities that there are many other arms coming in from other countries and illegal routes that may have find their way into Nigeria undetected. The AK47’s herdsmen, armed robbers and kidnappers use, how do they come in? Let us not also forget that 2019 election is very close. The issue of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is there though no link has been established yet.

“We also have the North-East Boko Haram issue, many aggressive groups springing up from the South-South, South-East, South-West and the Middle Belt. Where do the munitions in their possession come from? The government just needs to look at this issue critically. Let me commend the customs for the effort so far, but they need to do more. We should also do some in-house searching because the rate at which illegal arms are coming into this country is becoming very alarming.” Meanwhile, the Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd.), met with the Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria, Hakan Cakil, over arms imported illegally into the country from Turkey. Customs Public Relations Officer, Joseph Attah, said in a statement that the meeting dwelt on how to fashion out ways of dealing with the recurring cases of illegal arms importation from Turkey.

He noted that this year alone the Customs intercepted 2,671 pump-action rifles smuggled into Nigeria. Specifically, the CG was said to have expressed concern that four different arms seizures with a total of 2,671 pump-action rifles were coming from one source –Turkey. This, according to him, appears to suggest complicity on the part of the Turkish government. At the end of the two-hour meeting, the statement said the Turkish ambassador restated his country’s support for Nigeria’s security and well-being, noting that Turkey would not support any dangerous shipment of arms to be a factor.” Ejiofor did not stop there. But said: “We cannot continue to celebrate seizure of arms without anyone telling us what happened with the first ones seized. It could have been one business gone sour with the Customs too. If not, then more trouble for the nation, because it is either being imported by subversive elements or politicians preparing for 2019. We cannot also rule out ethnic militias.” Former Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Yusuf Anas (rtd), sees it as a disturbing situation whereby individuals or groups of people continue to illegally import arms into Nigeria. To him, the guns were definitely meant to cause instability and havoc in some parts of the country.

“It is definitely a worrisome situation and the government should not condone this illegality. If you ask me I would say that these discoveries portend a lot of danger. The objective is the same, which is to cause conflict and crisis in different parts of Nigeria. Our security agencies should remain vigilant so they could discover more of these illegal arms and ammunition that are being brought into the country. “It is, indeed, worrying also because any illegality that is not limited by sanctions, certainly it will continue and that is the challenges we are having in the areas of crisis and conflicts in this country. Many people are arrested, high profile arrests of economic saboteurs, but we don’t hear anything serious after that. Such attitudes encourage others to go into the same illegal activities.

So, there is the need for the security agencies, especially the police to prosecute these perpetrators and bring them to answer for their misdeeds,” Anas said. Another security expert, David Akhimien, said it is always a negative consequence for the proliferation of small arms into any country, especially when the country is not at war. “There are implications for national security as different groups, particularly ethnic militias, who are more likely and evenly poised to obtaining arms to prosecute their agendas. “There are also implications for the current war against terrorism that we are fighting as arms and ammunition will Nigeria. Cakil, according to the statement, said that all the four shipments intercepted by the NCS had false declaration on their bill of lading.

This, he noted, was a clear case of smuggling. The statement further explained that the Ambassador was said to have agreed to communicate to his home country the outcome of the investigations from the NCS as this would help fish out the criminals behind the illegal arms shipment. The statement read in part: “Following concerns expressed by the general public on the recent seizure of pump-action rifles from Turkey, the Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria had a meeting with the management of the Nigeria Customs Service to fashion out ways of dealing with the disturbing issue.” The statement added the CG and the Turkish Ambassador agreed that a team of the NCS should visit the Turkish customs to further discuss ways of nipping such arms export from Turkey in the bud as well as strengthening agreement on mutual assistance. It was also agreed that the NCS would provide the Turkish authorities with list of prohibited items in Nigeria.

In the case of arms, it was also agreed that sample of End- User Certificate would be made available to enable Turkey to always verify before approving any legal arms export to Nigeria. Security implications for the country Ejiofor further harped on the implications of the influx of rifles into the country, which he insisted are ominous because, according to him, it raises a lot of security concern. He believes that the inability of the security operatives to properly identify and prosecute the brains behind the previous illegal importations gave a kind of impetus to others to try their luck. “There is no feedback mechanism; some of these arms could be legally imported by arms dealers. That’s my view. But, why have we not heard anything about the previous ones? He asked, adding, “no one has been prosecuted for it; nobody has been traced to it. However, if they are not legal importations, then it won’t be out of place to beam searchlights at the direction of our politicians. To be frank, 2019 could be at the beck and call of terrorists and this will aid in sustaining their campaign against the Nigerian State. So, when you look at all of this, it presents a grave danger for the country in times like this.

“The agencies of government must bear direct responsibilities for protecting our border and our people, pay particular attention to the smuggling of arms into the country by whatever route; it should be taken seriously because the fight against crime and criminality could possibly start from the prevention of the proliferation of arms into the country. The speedy and good stand is encouraging and all efforts should be sustained.” The expert also advised the security agencies to look at all the incidence of crime and criminality by the herdsmen all over the country. He said the situation Nigeria finds itself is such that the herdsmen have stopped carrying sticks as they now bear dangerous rifles. “These rifles do not come from the air; they came through certain ports in the country. So, when you look at all of these: The Niger Delta aggressiveness, Boko Haram terrorism in the North- East, IPOB, the militants engaging security agencies in the West. All of these arms don’t fall from the air. “So, it is not enough to say it’s for the 2019 elections.

Well, that may also be a complication but the current sense of insecurity in the country and the different incidences being recorded also give room for this importation of arms and ammunition into the country by criminally minded persons. However, democratic principles must be followed and human right laws observed before anyone linked to these importation could be proven guilty. Investigations in these instances take long because you don’t just get an innocent person involved in a criminal act. Until investigations are exhausted, it is not likely that culprits be brought to the public domain. Credas ible investigations, I mean, take time,” Akhimien said. A retired Police Commissioner, Lawrence Alobi, has also expressed worry over the recent seizure of a large cache of arms in Lagos, by the Nigeria Customs Service. Alobi, who was CP in charge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, said the development was a threat to national security. He, therefore, called on the relevant security agencies to step up intelligence and surveillance, with a view to mopping up illegal arms across the country. He said: “It is a threat to security of the country, and a threat to democracy.

All security agencies should mop up all illegal arms; otherwise, unscrupulous politicians will use them to cause mayhem in the country. Security operatives must carry out operation mop up illegal arms across the country,” he advised. However, the aggregate summation of the experts is that the influx of weapons promotes crime. They recommend a tight control on firearms to deter such. Since guns cannot be owned without a licence in Nigeria, they said, there must be a national architecture to mop up the weapons in the hands of criminals and politicians. All guns mopped up, according to them, should be destroyed to prevent criminals from gaining access to them again. Yet, there are those who believe that the seizures are not a bolt from the blue. It is also their belief that the slack inspection regime has given vent to genuine concern that some of the weapons may have escaped scrutiny at the ports in the past. The porous security, they added, could have equally contributed to making the country a fertile endpoint for illegal arms and ammunition. “Criminals may have accumulated considerable weaponry and the security agencies appear impotent,” one expert noted.

And politicians, who want to win elections by all means, release them to hoodlums who in turn use the weapons on innocent citizens after every election cycle. They are also gladly available to militants and terrorists,” another added. This seeming “madness” started in January 2016 when 661 guns were intercepted in a 40-foot container number PONU 825914(3)45G1. It was seized along Mile 2 Oshodi/Apapa Expressway by the officers and men of the FOU Zone “A” Ikeja. The consignment was said to have come from China. Oscar Okafor, 51, his clearing agent, Mahmud Hassan, 56, and one Sodique Mustapha, 28, who accompanied the Mack Truck with registration number BDG 256 XG used in conveying the guns, were arrested. Before these seizures, a couple of other interceptions, mostly in 2016 were made. In December of that year, operatives of the Tin-Can Islands Port Command interrupted a cache of arms, ammunition and military gadgets, being smuggled into the country from the United States. The weapons were one Omin American Tactical Rifle one Mossberg American Pump Action; Permier Hollow Point (air gun pallets) 7,500 pieces, nine pieces of military bullet proof vest, one piece of military helmet with rainproof, pistol punch, rifle punch and 26 packs of already made military food. Prior to that time, Customs attached to the same port, also intercepted arms and ammunition concealed in a container. Over 980 rounds of live 9mm ammunition and one Taurus pistol were recovered. Among the military ware was a pair of black boot, a military cap, a pair of camouflage hand gloves and an army coloured plastic container.

One person was also arrested in connection with the importation. Similarly, operatives impounded a cache of arms and ammunition abandoned in the strong room of the Nigeria Aviation Handling Company Limited (NAHCO). The seizure included six double barrelled guns. Other items impounded included one single barrelled gun, one pump action gun, one Uzzi, two magazines, one Berretta pistol and one Becheverria pistol. The Customs were said to have arrested a 38-year-old man for being involved in the illegal importation of the army camouflage, boots, and belts. The suspect, identified as Emmanuel Eko, allegedly possessed a Nigerian International Passport and a British identification card. He was also alleged to have claimed to be in the British Army.

The DSS officers had, before then in 2010, also intercepted 13 containers of weapons allegedly from Iran. Embedded in the consignment were rocket launchers, grenades and other explosives labelled as “building materials.” In addition, the Joint Task Force officers equally uncovered a trove of weapons linked to a Lebanese Hezbollah terror cell in Kano State in 2013. The bunker contained 17 AK-47 rifles, 44 magazines, four land mines, 12 RPG bombs, 11 66mm anti-tank weapons, one SMG, one pistol and magazine, 76 hand grenades, rocket propelled guns, 122 calibre artillery and 433 rounds of 7.26mm special.

Like this: Like Loading...