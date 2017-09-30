We’ll remove you if you dethrone Olubadan, Mogajis tell Ajimobi

The Authentic Mogajis (Family Heads) in Ibadanland yesterday threatened Governor Abiola Ajimobi that all the Ibadan families would rise to remove him unceremoniously if he should dare depose the Olubadan. While noting that they could not fold their arms and allow miscreants to turn the state to war theater, the Authentic Mogajis in a statement made available to Saturday Telegraph by its spokespersons; Chief Olawale Oladoja Akinsola (Akinsola Compound, Opopo Labiran) and Chief Abbas Oloko (Oloko Compound, Kobomoje), said the utterances of governor Ajimobi against Olubadan was becoming unbearable for the true sons and daughters of Ibadan land.

According to the statement, Ajimobi had uttered derogatory statements against the monarch more than three times in recent times, among which was when Governor Ajimobi said Olubadan’s wife was his errand girl in the past; disclosure of the amount he spent on the Olubadan coronation and saying he can dethrone the monarch. The statement reads in part: “Yes our amiable governor Ajimobi of Oyo state has executive power to suspend or remove Olubadan of Ibadan land Oba Saliu Adetunji.”

