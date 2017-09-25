Wike: Only good governance’ll end tension, agitations

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday said that the current agitation in parts of the country would stop if the Federal Government demonstrated good governance. He said the country cannot continue with the current level of impunity and injustice, as it was time for the right thing to be done to move the country forward.

The governor, who spoke yesterday at the 57th independence church service of Saint Mark’s Anglican Church, Port Harcourt, said Rivers State was not part of any agitation for secession. He said: “In as much as you continue to have bad governance, people will continue to agitate across the country.

“We give God the glory that we are still one, despite the agitations and challenges. God has blessed this country. We are not part of those who want to secede. Rivers State will never be part of that.” “People must speak out that what is going on is not right.

Under this dispensation, votes no longer count. I have faith that we will come out of the present predicament.” Wike said that one of the reasons politicians acted irrationally was because they knew that the police and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) would manipulate results in their favour, hence the call for better security and justice for all federating units to give Nigerians a sense of belonging and reduce tension across the land.

The governor also reiterated his call for the investigation of what he described as the ‘criminal activities of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad,’ which he said had become notorious. In his sermon, Anglican Bishop of Evo Diocese, Rt. Rev. Innocent Ordu, said Nigeria had developed despite her many challenges, just as its urged Nigerians to respect the laws of the country, support constituted authorities and work for the country’s growth and development.

