Woman protests husband’s killing by police

Wife of a taxi driver allegedly shot dead by the operatives of the Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS) in Emuoha Local Government Area of Rivers State yesterday protested at the council headquarters.

Mrs. Gift Ajibade, a mother of three, who was joined in the protest by the relatives of the slain taxi driver, said that her husband, Mr. Ademisoye Ajibade, was a hardworking man, who used his taxi to fend for his family, but was shot dead by SARS operatives on Monday morning. She said that nobody had told her why he was killed, and demanded justice for her husband.

She said: “On Monday morning my husband, a taxi driver, asked me to go and register our children in school. After giving me the money, he told me he wanted to go out to buy something. Immediately after he left, just close to the playing ground, we saw people running for SARS operatives, who were molesting people.

“So, he took to his heels. He was, however, shot in the neck. When he fell down, the SARS man met him on the ground and shot at him again. Thereafter the SARS men carried him a few metres away from where they shot him and used plantain leaves to cover him. “A lady that was farming nearby now raised the alarm; the youth from the community now came out in their numbers and started throwing stones at the SARS operatives who quickly drove off in an unidentified vehicle without a number plate.” Gift said that her children had been crying, demanding to see their father, all to no avail.

She added: “My husband is a peaceful man; he has lived in this local government for more than 10 years. We were surprised to hear in the news that SARS operatives labelled him a cultist. Please Mr Chairman and the good people of the state give us justice.”

