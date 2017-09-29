Women bread winners.

I read the story of a mum of four who works at a factory; she leaves home 3am every morning to return at about 11pm in the night so she could put food on the table for her children and for her husband who had lost his job for over 12 years. At the time she leaves for work, her kids would be asleep, and when she returns, they would have gone to bed.

The eldest who happens to be a girl naturally assumes the role of mum and big sister. This is easily the story of a lot of women today with just a little variation here and there. The need to meet up with the ever rising cost of living has made more women strive to earn extra income, in some cases the only income to support the family.

Often the children are left all alone or in the care of total strangers, some cases have left the families with horrifying experiences. Any woman who finds herself in a situation where she has to be away from home most of the day in order for her family can feed is in no doubt under a lot of pressure because if anything goes wrong in the home she is the first to be blamed, and if things go wrong in the work place she is tagged incompetence.

But when she is not sure of where the next meal for the family would come from if she quits, she just keeps pushing. But can one individual bear the responsibility of overseeing the household and still perform optimally at work? As women, the odd are already stacked against us and often time we find ourselves having a point to prove.

And so we must continue to change and grow at the speed of the time in order to hold it altogether – work/business, family and personal life. Lady Alex Ibru in her speech at a WIMBIZ conference sometime ago had this advice for women: “You need to be uncomfortable, however, successful you may be in your business, stay in competition, especially in a male dominated world. If the competition has a bigger hammer, you must go get a sharper nail.

If they work hard, you must work smart. And if they work harder, think and work smarter.” “The winds of change will blow you off course, if you are not anchored by core set of values.

This is true for all person, but especially so for a woman,” she hinted. But if we all begin to see managing the household as a task requiring both parents to work as a team we will make it a little easier for women to succeed at work as well as at home, particularly if she is the sole breadwinner.

A father who has no job or whose job is more flexible should be able to stand in for the mother when she is at work and not feel ‘less than a man’. A mother’s place cannot be substituted, true, however a father can become a ‘make-shift mother’ until mum gets back.

All a child really needs is parental care, it doesn’t matter which of them is available at that given time. Some women absolutely hate that they are full time mums and housewives and still have all their needs met when for many women it is luxury. Wherever we may find ourselves as women… we just keep pushing! To our success! What’s your thought.

