Why I worked harder in Arsenal –Iwobi

Arsenal forward, Alex Iwobi, said he had learned the hard way that consistency was a must for a top club like Arsenal. Having started 13 out of 14 matches in all competitions between mid-December and early March last season, Iwobi was sacrificed as manager Arsene Wenger reshuffled the Gunners in both personnel and formation. Wenger remoulded Arsenal into a 3-4-2-1 shape on April 17, the Gunners won nine of their final 10 games and lifted the FA Cup. Iwobi did not start in any of them.

In an interview with the Evening Standard, the Nigeria international said: “It was hard but something I had to learn from. If you are not performing consistently at a club like Arsenal, then there are other players ready to take the opportunity, which I learned the tough way.

“I wasn’t involved as much as I wanted to be but I just had to be patient, still have the same attitude, work hard in training and wait for my chance again. That’s what I’ve been doing. “Obviously, I am an attacking player, so when you are an attacking player, you need to create goals and get goals and that’s the main thing for me.

People in my position were doing better than me in that aspect of the game, which is to eventually win games, and that’s something I had to work on. “I never played it three at the back as a youngster growing up. I have played several positions like left wing-back, left off the forward, central midfield. Whatever role I get told to play, I just have to adapt to it and play. I don’t really blame the system, I more blame myself.”

