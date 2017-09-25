World Bank partners Enugu on skills acquisition

As part of joint rural development agenda, the World Bank and the Enugu State Government through the Center for Community and Social Development, Enugu State, have begun the construction of a Civic Centre and a Skill Acquisition Center worth over N9 million at Ohum Orba autonomous community, in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The international body alongside Enugu state government handed out the sum of N1.8million to the community at the weekend as the first tranche to kickstart the project which had been delayed since 2014. Speaking during the ceremony, the general manager of CSDP, Dr Maximus Asogwa, lauded Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for reforming the agency by paying the government counterparts fund of N50, 000,000 million to attract World Bank community development to the state.

“We are here to release the first installment, being 30% of the 6.7million earmarked for your civic centre. We will release the second and third installment depending on when you complete this first phase.

