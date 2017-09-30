World Literacy Day: Foundation harps on digital literacy

The leader of Oodua’s Peoples Congress (OPC), Otunba Gani Adams, has charged governments at the state and federal levels as well as other Nigerians to continue to accord high priority to education in the country. This, according to Adams, is the only way to achieve immediate national goals.

The OPC leader also urged the governments in the country to pursue adult education vigorously. He pointed out that the laws, regulations, practices and curricular shaping education should be based on the best Nigerian culture and tradition. He said this was because adult literacy and education were necessary to ensure an enlightened government and citizenry. Adams, who is also the founder of Oodua Progressive Union, made this remark at this year’s World Literacy Day, with the theme: “Literacy in a Digital World,” on Friday, September 8.

The event was organised by him under the Gani Adams Foundation where school children drawn from Lagos and Ogun states went away with various educational materials worth millions of naira. Adams said: “Government and the people should continue to accord high priority to education in order to achieve the national goals quickly.

The laws, regulations, practices and curricular should be based on the best Nigerian culture and traditions. Moreover, adult literacy and adult education are necessary to ensure an enlightened government and citizenry.”

He lamented the high cost of education in private schools even at kindergarten level, which he said occasioned its thriving all over the country with government doing nothing about their escalation. The OPC leader further said that the machinery of the educational system should be checked periodically.

To this end, he added, there should be interactive sessions among teachers, parents, guardians, past students and the communities, with a view to having a deeper understanding and appreciation of one another.

“The success of the system is the achievement of freedom from ignorance, equal opportunity through access to education and those tangible assets of education which promote the quality of man and society,” Adams said. Speaking further, the OPC leader decried some of the recent pronouncements and policy on education churned out by the federal government, especially the issue of cut-off marks for admission into universities. He said such had clearly shown that political power was being wielded to destroy the country’s organised centres for growth and spread of knowledge.

“If it is taken that our future lies in the hands of our youths, then their hands must be well trained so that they can handle our future with diligence, care and responsibility,” he said. Adams said GAF had identified with the UN through propagating, organising interactive sessions and giving educational materials to schools even as he praised the world body for the choice of the theme. Also, Prof. Sophie Oluwole and Dr. Kemi Ojemoghaat, called on government to offer genuine leadership and vision for the future of digital skills and digital economy in the country.

They reminded their audience that computer was not new to Africa as depicted by the Ifa divinity, which is common to the Yoruba race. Ojemoghaat, who was the guest lecturer, identified the challenges of digital literacy in Nigeria as affordability, ICT curriculum and language barrier.

The retired professor of African Philosophy at UNILAG lamented the loss of Yoruba oral tradition, which, according to her, forms the bedrock of knowledge acquisition. Ifa, Oluwole explained, is a warehouse of knowledge, which cuts across all disciplines including ICT, if acquired. “If Ifa has over 256 odu and yet our forefathers without the knowledge of reading and writing, were able to not only memorise, but also passed same to the next generation.

Unfortunately, the influence of modern religions has made those practice look fetish or Satanic to an average Yoruba. But I can tell you that Ifa is the bedrock of intellectual knowledge which can be learned to derive new inspirations in engineering, science, and ICT, just name it.”

Oluwole said it was not too late for Nigeria to emulate Asian countries, such as Japan, China, and Malaysia, which have attained technological advancement through adoption of their mother tongue as official languages. But said that schools should continue to keep pace with business needs to ensure digital literacy.

Like this: Like Loading...