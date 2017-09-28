World Tourism Day: Mohammed canvasses support for Nigerian tourism

Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, yesterday called for sustainable use of the nation’s resources, especially tourism assets, as that was the only way of achieving full potential of the industry, which was capable of catalysing the economic growth of the country and eradicate poverty.

This message was contained in a statement by the minister during the World Tourism Day celebration, held across some states of the country yesterday, following the annual celebration of tourism on September 27 by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), which had dedicated the day to highlighting the economic importance of tourism to the world.

Based on the theme; ‘Sustainable Tourism – Tool for Development,’ he said member states of the UN World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) were encouraged to make sure that their policies and actions for tourism development and management fully embrace the principles of sustainability.

“The sustainability principles refer to the environmental, economic and socio-cultural aspects of tourism development, and a suitable balance must be established among these three dimensions to guarantee its long-term sustainability,” Mohammed said.

He said that in the context of the universal 2030 Agenda for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the United Nations General Assembly designated 2017 as the International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development, underscoring its power to help eradicate poverty.

“Tourism was singled out in three of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals of sustainable economic growth and decent employment, sustainable production and consumption, and the conservation and sustainable use of oceans (Goals 8, 12 & 14).

“Today, tourism generates 10 per cent of the world’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), one in every 10 jobs, and 30 per cent of world trade in services. It is key to many countries’ economies and livelihoods. It has evolved from an industry engaged in and patronised only by the rich and elites of the society, to an industry enjoyed by all with significant impact on the nation’s economy.”

Like this: Like Loading...