YABATECH at 70: Osinbajo, Udoma, Lemo to grace workshop

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Udo Udoma and the former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN0, Mr. Tunde Lemo are among the prominent Nigerians who are billed to be part of the national workshop scheduled to be part of the activities marking the 70th anniversary of the Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH). The workshop with the theme; “Business Financing in a Growing Economy,” is scheduled to take place on October 17, at the National Theatre in Lagos.

At a media briefing to announce the activities to mark the anniversary, the President of the Yaba College of Technology Alumni Association, Pastor Oluwafemi Martins, said the workshop is part of the efforts to rewrite the institution’s history and that of the country by extension.

