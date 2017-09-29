Yinusa: North not against restructuring

It is unfortunate that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar made that statement. There is nothing like being lazy. If he says northern leaders have a different opinion and what their fears are; it is better than him saying they are lazy. Northerners have never being lazy. They fought for their own independence as a people. They are good farmers. They worked for their own survival as a people so there is nothing like being lazy. He should have talked about the fears of people, who did not want the country to be united as one and those agitating for dismemberment of the country.

Northerners have always being interested in a united Nigeria because they feel the country will be better when we are together. Of course, there are issues for us to improve on our standard of living. There are issues within ourselves that we need to advance. If you look at Kano for example, can you say Kano State has not advanced beyond what it was before? It has of course. In Kaduna State, we now have new industries being built by the present state government in partnership with the Federal Government and foreign organisations. So, his position that Northerners are not building is wrong.

Though we may be going on low scale compared to our brothers in the South-East, the truth is that northerners really believe that there is nothing much about life; that anything you have in this world is vanity. It is true that some northern leaders have failed the people, but not only northern leaders; all the leaders that we have in this country have failed us. Virtually almost all of them have failed us because they are interested in themselves. When they get to power, they become interested in their personal interest and not the people. Most of the leaders that led us have not led us with purposeful intent of building a country that every one of us will be proud of. We should all challenge past leaders because they put us in the mess that we really need to correct.

I believe northerners are not against restructuring and we might end up as beneficiaries of it because the system is not working for the interest of our people. We have a large population and most of them are unemployed. We have a vast land and agricultural products have not been tapped. We have many intellectuals, who have not been used optimally. So, if the system is restructured in such a way that we can tap on the young ones, we may at the end be the most advantaged than any other part of the country. So, as far as I am concern, we are not against restructuring. Bring it on and let us look at it and how it is going to benefit the Nigerian people.

