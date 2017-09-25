Why Yoruba hate feudalism, by Akintola

Frontline lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Adeniyi Akintola, yesterday explained why Yoruba people had become vociferous about restructuring of Nigeria as panacea for addressing a series of lopsidedness among many Nigerian ethnic nationalities, as “an average Yorubaman hates feudalism and centralised form of governance.”

Akintola, who made the assertion while speaking with New Telegraph in Ibadan, Oyo State capital was among many eminent personalities and leaders of thought led by the Aare Afe Babalola, SAN, and founder of the Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti (ABUAD) that attended the Ibadan summit. He said: “There is no time a true Yoruba man will like to be subjected to the centralized type of government.

This is because it is not in our culture. An average Yorubaman hates feudalism because it is through feudalism that you have dictatorship, authoritarianism, and high level of corruption. “Restructuring that people are clamouring for now is not new at all because it had been suggested in the 1963 International Constitutional Conference when Chief Awolowo made that point clear and it was supported by Sardauna but it was only Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe that opposed it because he wanted to rule an empire that time. It was that which turned Nigeria to a state of quagmire we are now today.

