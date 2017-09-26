Yusuf, Ezenwa: WAFU final defeat, blessing in disguise

Five Eagles in Best XI

The Super Eagles home-based coach, Salisu Yusuf, and captain Ikechukwu Ezenwa have said the 4-1defeat suffered in the hands of Ghana in the final of the just concluded West Africa Football Union competition is a blessing in disguise.

Nigeria did not concede a goal leading to the final but let in four on Sunday including two penalties.

Yusuf however said the defeat and the mistakes of the defenders would help the players to get better at the Africa Nations Championship next January.

He noted that the margin was embarrassing but overall, the players have learnt a big lesson with the outcome of the final match.

He said:” “It was a good lesson for us, we gave away three goals, but overall it was a positive experience for us. Ghana deserved their victory as they created more chances than we did.

“The group has done well and we now have an idea of our CHAN team. That is a key point because the players already have an idea of what to expect in CHAN. We will go back home to work on our pluses and minuses.”

Ezenwa was also optimistic the Eagles would get better at CHAN despite the huge defeat against Ghana in the WAFU Cup final.

Ezenwa, who was named goalkeeper of the competition, said the team would now work hard and shift attention to the CHAN in the New Year.

“To let in four goals in the last game of competition is one of those things in football. We have to forge ahead and put this behind us.

“We have done well and this is part of our preparation for the CHAN next year,” he said

Meanwhile, right back Osas Okoro and defensive midfielder Afeez Aremu made the starting WAFU XI, while left back Chima Akas and central defender Olamilekan Adeleye were named among the reserves.

Ezenwa was also named best goalkeeper of the tournament. Highest scorer Ghana’s Stephen Sarfo, with four goals will partner Black Stars’ colleague, Winnful Cobbinah, in the attack of a 4-4-2 formation.

