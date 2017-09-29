Zambia set camp in Accra ahead Nigeria’s game

42-man-team hits Uyo Wednesday

The Zambian national team will spend three days in Accra, Ghana before heading to Uyo on October 4 for their crucial World Cup qualifier against Group B leaders Nigeria. According the Football Association of Zambia, Fazfootball.com, the homebased players summoned for international duty will leave for Ghana on Sunday and set up base in Accra, where foreign based players will join from.

Zambia Football President, Andrew Kamanga, wanted the squad to train in Europe to avoid unnecessary distractions before the trip to Uyo, but that plan was later jettisoned. Coach of the Copper Bullets, Wedson Nyirenda is expected to announce his final roster, including the invited foreign professionals, on Friday at a press conference.

The Super Eagles are expected to begin training for their penultimate World Cup qualifier in four days’ time, if majority of the invited players show up early, otherwise they will hold their first training session on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Chipolopos of Zambia will arrive in Nigeria next Wednesday with a 42-man contingent.

“We have received their travel plans, they may stay in the same Le Meridien Hotel with us,” a source in the Nigeria Football Federation told New Telegraph. He added that: “A five man member of the team is expected to arrive on Monday to inspect facilities including the accommodation and the pitch,” he added.

In a related development, New Telegraph scooped that the Akwa Ibom State government have put everything in place to ensure a hitch-free match. The Super Eagles are expected to reconvene in Uyo on Monday.

Like this: Like Loading...