Zambia’s Sakala return for Nigeria clash

In-form Spartak Moscow striker Fashion Sakala is set to return to the Zambia squad for their World Cup qualifier against Nigeria next weekend in Uyo. There had been fears that the former Zanaco man was ineligible to face the Super Eagles on October 7 after he was dismissed against Algeria on match day three, 56 minutes into his debut for the Copper Bullets.

The Football Association of Zambia have done their homework, confirming that the player served his one match ban on match day four, after accumulating two yellow cards in the first leg versus Algeria. The news will come as a big boost to manager Wedson Nyirenda as Sakala has impressed at club level so far this season, scoring six goals from 13 appearances for Spartak Moscow II in the Russian second-tier.

Nyirenda has started running the rule over 21 of the 26 players invited for the showdown against Nigeria, but the team will break camp on Thursday to allow players feature in the weekend’s league matches before regrouping on Sunday. Nigeria will qualify for their sixth World Cup if they defeat their nearest challengers Zambia in the penultimate round of matches in Group B.

