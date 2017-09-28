Zinox deepens digital inclusion

Indigenous Information and Communication Technology firm, Zinox Technologies Ltd., has embarked on new initiatives aimed at deepening digital inclusion among Nigerian children with the GTX Notebook and Kids Legacy Tab.

The two products, officially unveiled at an event in Lagos recently hosted simultaneously at the company’s branches in Port Harcourt, Abuja and Ghana via telepresence, are the latest tech products under its Future Visions roadmap.

The event, which held at the corporate headquarters of the company in Gbagada, Lagos, according to a statement, had in attendance teachers and students from over 10 schools in Lagos, while students from schools in other locations such as Port Harcourt, Abuja and Ghana also participated in the launch through the telepresence technology deployed.

Further spicing up the event was the band of Southfield Academy, which thrilled attendees by playing in tune to the rendition of the national anthem.

Also in attendance were Chief Executives and representatives of partners, dealers and stakeholders in the ICT sector including Jumia, Konga, SLOT, Yudala, Fine Brothers, Digital Direct, Micro Station Communication, SPAR Nigeria, Callus Miller and the Nigeria Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), among others.

Designed in partnership with foreign tech firms – Intel Corp., Ashour Corporation, Tecsync Technology Co. Ltd. and Microsoft; the Kids Legacy Tab and ultra-slim GTX Notebooks are cutting-edge devices from Zinox, both of which have been widely embraced by users and recording huge sales in the market.

Speaking at the event, Chairman, Zinox Group, Mr. Leo Stan Ekeh, disclosed that the products were the outcome of painstaking research targeted at meeting the future needs of a dynamic consumer base, as captured in the company’s Future Visions roadmap.

Like this: Like Loading...