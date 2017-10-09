‎Police set to punish CPs over abuse of office 

The Police Service Commission (PSC), yesterday said its machinery had been put in place to sanction some Command Commissioners of Police (CPs), over alleged abuse of office.

The development comes on the heels of petitions against the conducts of some CPs by groups and individuals.

New Telegraph gathered from highly-placed sources at the PSC, that among the CPs being investigated, is the Commissioner in charge of Kano State Police Command.

The Police Commission, in a statement yesterday by its Head, Press and Public Relations, Mr. Ikechukwu, said petitions and complaints made against some CPs, were being given serious attention, adding that appropriate sanctions will be meted out to any of the senior officers found guilty of professional misconduct.

The Commission quoted the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Musa Istifanus, as making the disclosure on pending petitions against some unnamed CPs in Abuja yesterday, while addressing leaders of a protesting group from Edo State.

While promising the Commission’s readiness to investigate the protesters’ complaints against the Edo State CP, Mr. Haliru Gwandu, Istifanus said no state will be allowed to slip into a state of anarchy.

“The Police Service Commission is currently investigating some Commissioners of Police holding State Command appointments.

“This is in the wake of official complaints and petitions of alleged abuse of office received against them”, Ani said.

This was as the Permanent Secretary was further quoted as saying the Commission “takes very seriously” issues relating to abuse of office which, in his considered view, have the potential of leading to anarchy.

“We will not allow anarchy in Edo State; we will immediately look into this complaint and take a decision on it”, he was quoted to have said.

He, however, called on the group to remain calm and lawful and allow the Commission to do the needful, promising that the issues raised in their petition will be addressed.

The leadership of the protesting group was said to have expressed concern over the security situation in Edo State.

