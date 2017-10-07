105,535.8 megawatts of electricity wheeled out in Sept –TCN

Barely one week after the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) announced that the National Grid experienced a system collapse, the company yesterday said in a bid to cushion the effect of the system collapse, it actually wheeled out 105,535.8 megawatts of electricity in September.

The 105,535.8 megawatts of electricity which was wheeled out to 11 distribution companies, according to TCN operations, obtained by News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), showed that this was an increase of 10,577.1 megawatts over 94,958.7 megawatts wheeled out in August.

The daily statistics which was obtained from the Nigerian Electricity System Operator (SO), a section of the TCN, indicated that the 105,535.8 megawatts were the total generated in September.

The increase in September was attributed to improvement in gas supply and increase in water level in most hydro plants. Daily power generated from September 1 to 15 were 3,799.6mw, 3,655.6mw, 2,952.2mw, 3,390.3mw, 3,722.4mw, 3,556..7mw, 3,204.6mw, 3,167.1mw, 3,625.5mw, 3,776.8mw, 2,945mw, 3,740.4mw, 3,375.2mw, 3,826mw and 3,615.9mw respectively. The generation from September 16 to 30 were 3,292.3mw, 3,762.8mw, 3,676.5mw, 3,936.8mw, 3,813.3mw, 3,482.8mw, 3,617.9mw, 3,586.7mw, 3,212.2mw, 3,767.8mw, 3,394.1mw, 3,863.6mw, 3,197.9mw, 3,658..1mw and 2,909.7mw, respectively. Daily power generated from August 1 to 15 were 2,617.9mw, 3,226.2mw, 3,411.3mw, 2,745.8mw, 2,951mw, 3,393.8mw, 3,292.8mw,3,301.7mw, 3,360.5mw, 3,425.6mw, 3,126.8mw, 3,316.1mw, 2,804.5mw and 3,435.5mw, respectively. Power generated from August15 to 31 were 3,443mw, 3,443mw, 4,068.6mw, 3,450.8mw, 3,737.6mw, 3,136.9mw, 3,912.8mw, 3,361.9mw, 2,895mw, 2,900.1mw, 3,126.8mw, 3,288.4mw, 2,579.2mw, 3,579.2mw and 3,328.3mw, respectively. The TCN said national peak demand forecast was at 19,100.00mw in September against the 11,165.40mw installed capacity while 7,139.60mw was the available capacity, with 7,000mw as the current transmission capacity, while the network operational capacity stood at 5,500.00mw

